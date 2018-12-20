Ghosn re-arrested for aggravated breach of trust, dashing hopes of bail release

Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently.
The move comes a day after a Tokyo court unexpectedly rejected prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention, which raised the possibility that he could go free on bail as early as Friday.
The re-arrest means he could be detained for at least another 10 days in a Tokyo jail, where he has been confined since he was arrested last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.
The Tokyo prosecutor said the new allegations were based on suspicions that around October 2008, Ghosn shifted personal investment losses to the automaker, so that he could avoid paying for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in losses.
His lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not available for comment. The lawyer has previously declined to return calls regarding the Ghosn case.
The Tokyo court said in a statement that the lawyer for Greg Kelly, who was arrested along with Ghosn, has requested the release of Ghosn's former deputy. Kelly's detention extension was rejected along with Ghosn's.
The dramatic turn of events came hours after Ghosn, through his lawyer and quoted by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, vowed to restore his good name in court and to hold a news conference after his release.
"Things as they stand are absolutely unacceptable," he was quoted as saying. "I want to have my position heard and restore my honor in court."
Ghosn was initially arrested on Nov 19 for allegedly understating his income by about half over a five-year period from 2010. He was later charged with the same alleged crime covering the past three years.
Television camera crews had gathered outside the Tokyo jail on Friday morning in hopes of catching sight of Ghosn being released.
The Ghosn case has put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.
Ghosn's arrest has marked a dramatic fall for a leader once hailed for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy.
It has also shaken the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa calling for changes to weaken Renault SA's control.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
55 Comments
Login to comment
Madden
Are you kidding me? As if the reputation of the Japanese justice system couldn't get even worse...
Whatsnext
Booo Japan.
Goodlucktoyou
If he didn’t. confessmeans he got special treatment. And almost getting out today. Unheard of. Brown evelopes everywhere.
goldeneagle
There is always more depth, no matter how low Japan goes
Laguna
Wow. That didn't take long. The question is whether Nissan's influence or that of the dissed court led to this.
Deadforgood
Not surprised, Japan's justice system is among the worst.
Madden
The prosecution probably realizes they have absolutely nothing on him and if he gets out they're history, they're just panicking now and it's so obvious, what a nonsense charge and only adding fuel to the fire.
bullfighter
If the charges behind his arrest today are factual, they have him for something rather more serious than what they have been previously claiming. Japanese language reports say the prosecutors assert that Ghosn shifted personal security trading loses to Nissan.
私的な投資による損失約１８億５千万円を日産に付け替えた疑いが強まった
A stunt like that will get you nailed almost anywhere. It may also mean there is a tax evasion issue.
zones2surf
The prosecutors are just digging the hole deeper.
If Ghosn hasn't "confessed" by now, he won't.
And it has become abundantly clear that this is not about justice, this is about preventing Ghosn from being free to fight back!!
What a farce!!
Schopenhauer
I think many here who are supporting Ghosn are living a life of hand to mouth like me. Yet, you are supporting Ghosn. It is strange to me.
forzaducati
He didn’t confess, he didn’t burst out in tears and apologize for having caused trouble to Japan, so those zealots are going to stick it to him. Final arrest will be for having taken a company pen from the office without consent.
I just read that that Kelly guy was lured to Japan by Nissan, saying he was needed in Japan in person. They even sent a private jet to pick him up. The way they handled this here just stinks to high heaven.
Whatsnext
Its not that we are supporting ghosn it's the idea of innocent till proven guilty is obviously not a Japanese value.
zones2surf
I think you completely miss the point.
He may be guilty. He may not.
Most posters here that "support" Ghosn are focused on two things:
-- That this is clearly a corporate hit job designed to "save" Nissan from Renault and ensure it is controlled by Japanese. The whole "ware ware Nihonjin" mentality.
-- That the Japanese justice system is literally stuck in the 19th century and that keeping him detained without bail has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with preventing Ghosn from defending himself and preparing for his defense.... oh, and hopefully forcing a confession, since Japan FORBIDS a defendant's lawyers being present when being questioned.
And neither of the above points has anything to do with Ghosn's ultimate guilt or innocence!
bullfighter
Another possibility is to keep him quiet so he cannot make revelations about Nissan. If he did what is being alleged, he had to have cooperation within Nissan and if Nissan executives were willing to help Ghosn with his alleged scams, they may also have been working scams of their own.
It is widely believed that the Osaka kindergarten couple were kept locked up for ten months to prevent them from further raising doubts about Abe.
Keeping Ghosn locked up be to keep him from further raising doubts about Nissan and perhaps Mitsubishi.
kwatt
Poor guy! It looks like he can't get out of detention center until supreme court sentenced him. There is deduction service. If he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he was in detention center 5 years during trial, then 5 years (detention) would be deducted from 10 years, so he might be happy in jail another 5 years.
Hallowed
Well played by the prosecutor's office! Ghosn would have fled the country without a second thought, so deep is his guilt. He's done
ListenTheTruth
Wow. Turn up the mental anguish. The blink is off, they just want to keep digging. Hang tough Ghosn.
Akie
What kind of thriller is this ? Shame on you !
Laguna
Bullfighter,
I've got no dog in this fight; what fascinates me is the mechanism of Japanese justice, particularly regarding non-Japanese and their mutual responses. Now, if the above statement were true, the facts should have been known, in which case, why was he released? The plot thickens.
MASSWIPE
"That the Japanese justice system is literally stuck in the 19th century"
Interesting comment. Wasn't the major impetus for reforming the Japanese legal system in the Meiji Era rooted in the desire to end the writ of extraterritoriality for citizens of the U.S. and European countries who were residing in Japan? I thought the main reason why citizens of Western countries at the time demanded such immunity from Japanese law was due to their belief that the Japanese legal system was barbaric and antiquated. And so the Japanese at the time went about reforming their legal system, hiring experts like the Frenchman Gustave Boissonade (1825-1910) who is considered the "father of modern Japanese law."
But alas, more than 100 years later I can confidently say that while I don't want to get arrested anywhere, I really don't want to get arrested in Japan.
Ganbare Japan!
I agree with Hallowed 200%. If Ghosn is not locked up, he would flee Japan using at least 3 passports he owns. This arrest is just tip of the iceberg. Once prosecution have gone through all his emails and money transfers, people supporting him will be shocked at how deep this is.
kwatt
It looks like Ghosn did maybe more than 100 wrongdoings, financial misconduct seems one of them. If he presented a diamond ring/expensive necklace to a lady and he used Nissan fund for this present, It would be one of wrongdoings. Rest of his life seems hell.
seadog538
Perhaps the principle of "Innocent until proven guilty" is metaphorical rather than literal. Whichever way it's looked at Japan has their own law system and everyone--Japanese or otherwise is subject to it. Like it not that's how it is.
Cricky
Yet accusations are not a charge? If they are so concerned about being a flight risk, then airport security needs an overhaul his face his name you'd have to be an idiot to....oh .
I see doubleling down on stupidity is a "justice" last resort. What an absolutely farcical chain of events.
Belrick
Booooo Japan! These prosecutors are clutching at straws and doing everything they can to deny Ghosn the right to have his say!
The judicial system here is a JOKE!shamefuljapan #japaneseinjustice
commanteer
And you know this how, exactly? Or are you just speculating to support your "Japan is right even when it's wrong" approach?
darknuts
The Japanese justice system is that of a 3rd world country.
klausdorth
How come they come up with all this days (weeks?) later?
Who is the one blowing the whistle (if there is one to blow)?
This is B.S. Agreed: the judicial system is a JOKE!
Thadpadaman
Jeez, how many crimes has this guy committed!? Good riddance
Disillusioned
What the heck is, 'aggravated breach of trust'? Do they just make this stuff up, or what? They seem very determined to keep him in the pen on any charge they can make up. By keeping him in the pen they are denying him access to the international media, which is what they are really worried about. However, by doing this, they are also making it easier for Ghosn's lawyers to dump on the Japanese prosecutors with false accusations and holding him under false pretences. The Japanese prosecutors are going to cut their own throats and he will end up walking out of prison and be on the first private flight to any country he pleases. France will take him as an asylum seeker. Israel will take him as a resident. I don't think he wants to go to Brazil though. He should not stay and fight these charges in Japan. In the eyes of the Japanese injustice system he is already guilty of 'aggravated breach of trust' whatever that is.
forzaducati
I am hearing on tv that it is now France vs Japan! And that the “police are angry”. It seems to me that the authorities here are doing their best to emulate the Chinese justice system, tit-for-tat justice. If you count yourself a member of the developed world, then this case is just not defensible. We are not dealing with a killer or a terrorist. And to suggest that Ghosn would flee the country is just ridiculous.
Prosecutors are probably still trying to come up with some unsubstantiated "evidence" to more wrongdoing, but if they can’t, news reports that Kelly is going to be released today.
Tokyo-Engr
What the heck?!?! Just when you think it cannot get stranger......this just keeps getting more interesting by the minute. I had to look this one up (link below)
https://ejje.weblio.jp/content/Aggravated+Breach+of+Trust
There seem to be many points of view here but the people running this case seem to be grabbing at straws.
Ghosn may be guilty of something (I have no idea and nor do the rest of us here) but heck - charge him with something and move on to a trial.
It would also be quite easy to prevent Ghosn from leaving Japan if a condition of his release was confiscation of his passport and wearing an ankle bracelet (as was done in Canada recently).
I know many here are defending the Japanese system but even for those defending the system people need to admit that this looks very strange and it gives off an appearance that the prosecution does not have a case yet. It also appears to me as if someone does not want Ghosn talking.
Finally, Greg Kelly does in fact need medical attention. Nissan (Hari Nada) lied to him and lured him over to Japan so he could be detained (or abducted...depends on your point of view I guess)....
I guess the upside (for us normal folks) is that this is going to make a great book some day and probably a great movie.
semperfi
According to another reliable Japanese news source "The new arrest warrant accuses Ghosn of shifting approximately 1.85 billion yen in investment losses he suffered to Nissan in October 2008."
Nasubi
It's not a nonsense accusation.(特別背任罪)
However, given the timing - when the prosecutor's request for extending detention was rejected yesterday when Ghosn was still in detention - suggests something really unfair and unjust
There is theory about this kind of thing which I can't recall but given this news it seems the courts have to play along.
Ipanema Beach
I supported Ghosn up until now, but at this point there are so many charges on him that it's almost certain he is guilty. What a shame. Back in Brazil he would have gotten a slap on the wrist so it's good he will be doing time for once
wtfjapan
Jeez, how many crimes has this guy committed!? Good riddance
actually hes been convicted on no crimes, all crimes listed are currently allegations only
semperfi
bullfighter : bullfighterToday 11:35 am JST
If the charges behind his arrest today are factual, they have him for something rather more serious than what they have been previously claiming. Japanese language reports say the prosecutors assert that Ghosn shifted personal security trading loses to Nissan.
私的な投資による損失約１８億５千万円を日産に付け替えた疑いが強まった
A stunt like that will get you nailed almost anywhere. It may also mean there is a tax evasion issue.
Excellent point!
Cricky
Government and Nissan need time to form a panel to discuss how to respond to questions, as the bizarre nature of the justice system is now exposed and frankly has no justification. The longer it takes the harder it is to save face. The reality is like a band aid rip it of fast. Who would have thought that China's and Japan's justice systems were so alike.
semperfi
Ganbare: his arrest is just tip of the iceberg. Once prosecution have gone through all his emails and money transfers, people supporting him will be shocked at how deep this is.
True.
But I think they already have the goods - they have already decrypted his files.
They have a loaded deck.
The prosecutors are not showing their whole hand - they are playing it one card at a time.
Tokyo-Engr
@semperfi - If they have a loaded deck why not lay the cards down on the table (i.e. trial), the prosecute, then be done with it all? What is the benefit of "playing one card at a time" in this case. I can only think of one and it does not bode well for Nissan either.
Cricky
If the prosecution have all they need, why no charge why no court date....perhaps because the need for a confession? ....and in the depths of winter (confession time) they have nothing. Such highly paid "professional " are not quite as "professional " as they claim.
Kenji Fujimori
This is a slap in the face further defamation and fabrication, to scapegoat that they are both innocent.
There should be an organized peaceful protest, this is injustice to humanity really, how are we as Japanese showing the world we are truly a democracy post WW2 and the Olympics is coming up, these old people are showing we are still back in the Shogun era walking around with Katana swords as if we are Judge Dredd in feudal times.
Asinine
That's karma for you Carlos. Can't do the time? Don't do the crime
Kenji Fujimori
It has also shaken the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa calling for changes to weaken Renault SA's control.
That is Saikawas Mmasterplan and manifesto for 2019 all along.. isnt this an obvious by now to anyone who is blindsited by the fake news?
Wakarimasen
Looks like he ain't "Ghosn" anywhere anytime soon. 10 days later they will "re-arrest" him for not putting down the toilet seat in prison......
Kenji Fujimori
What is interesting is how anyone in power in a Zaibatsu (monopoly) company in Japan can be above the law, look at what happened to Horeimon of Livedoor for example, he was buying out FujiTV and the old CEO at FujiTV did not approve of it, that someone younger was breathing fresh new management and making FujiTV stronger in the process. He not only made Livedoor bankrupt, he also got Horiemon in Jail.
As mentioned the old guard in Zaibatsu companies are above the law. Saikawa is clearly finding any ways to defame these two people and get rid of the Renault Alliance. This is not only illegal but against business ethics and practices. Not even in the west would they do this. Hostile take over is one thing in the US perhaps, but to find tactics and strategies to demolish a merger by means of killing off your own and creating chaos in the media to lower the shareprice, is strange.
Ascissor
and Greg Kelly?
zones2surf
That is all well and good...
If this was about going to trial and trial tactics...
BUT....
This is not about that! This about using underhanded tactics to keep the defendant detained!!
So, as a result:
-- They can interrogate him WITHOUT his lawyer present.
-- They can pressure / coerce him to "confess".
-- The defendant CANNOT publicly defend himself.
-- The defendant CANNOT properly prepare his defense!
It is an utter and complete abomination, a complete mockery of the the justice system, and nothing short of medieval!!!
Defend it if you want, but I will lambast it for what it is!!
Regardless of Ghosn's innocence or guilt!!!
Kenji Fujimori
People do not believe fake news and manipulation by Saikawa and his goons, the ones who live here and understand the law and can see things from multiple angles, understand this is an INJUSTICE all for the sake of people in Nissan wanting to destroy the alliance with Renault, by destroying peoples lives.
WAKEUP, the news is misinformed and the powers at monpolies are pulling the strings of the law and justice in Japan.. this is not the west, this is not anime, this is the reality of injustice in Japan.
mrtinjp
The legal system does not realize the damage they have inflicted to Japan-inc w.r.t to attracting foreign gold,white collar talent, now who would want to work/live in a country where you have no chance of legally defending yourself.
showchinmono
"I want to have my position heard and restore my honor in court."
Nah~ Trying to make Nissan shoulder your personal loss completely ruined your honor already.
Reckless
I heard he was due for back surgery and was persuaded to fly to Japan by Saikawa. That has got to totally suck.
Note to self, in case I am ever scheduled for back surgery, avoid invitations to foreign countries where I will be arrested.
Tokyo-Engr
I have a hard time understanding if they have all the goods why this should not go to trial. Lots of down votes but no rebuttal or explanation defending this method of operation.
I have always said (since the beginning) if Ghosn is guilty he needs to pay the price and if others in Nissan aided and abetted they will need to as well. I still stand by that position
However it would be interesting to hear an opposing point of view as to why this method of operation is OK