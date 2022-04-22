Ghosn says he is ready to defend himself

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said Friday he is ready to defend himself after French prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for him.
The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Friday that it issued the warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault and four other people based on an investigation opened in 2019 into money laundering and abuse of company assets.
Prosecutors are investigating millions of dollars in alleged suspect payments made between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), a vehicle distributor company in Oman.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon in 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. He denies wrongdoing.
Ghosn said he learned about the new warrant Friday via the media, and noted that he's barred from leaving Lebanon anyway.
"I'm ready to defend myself," he told France's BFM television. He repeatedly insisted that he did not receive any money from the Oman distributor and that there was "no embezzling."
Later Friday, Ghosn told Lebanese TV station Al-Jadeed that he questioned the timing of the arrest warrant and added that he had planned a long time ago to retire in Lebanon.
"The timing is surprising. A warrant like that is issued two days before the (French) presidential election?" Ghosn said. "This makes us a bit suspicious. There is bad smell."
Asked whether he might trigger a crisis between France and Lebanon, Ghosn said: "I don't think so. I think there has to be an understanding between the two countries."
He said French and Japanese judicial authorities should cooperate with Lebanese authorities and send the cases to Beirut and judicial authorities in Lebanon can see if there was any wrongdoing. He said otherwise there will be trial in France in his absence.
The Nanterre prosecutors' office described this warrant as the next step in the ongoing investigation, one of two separate cases involving Ghosn in France.
In an interview last year with The Associated Press, Ghosn was confident, energized and determined to fight to restore his reputation.
A statement sent Friday to the AP from his PR team called the French warrant "surprising," and suggested that it was ineffective as Ghosn "is subject to a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory."
Lebanon does not extradite its citizens. Ghosn has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.
Mr Kipling
Defend himself by getting into a box and escaping the country again?
semperfi
BIG DEAL - he has no choice now, really - sp, he has to put up some defense (with the few millions he has left now).
So many international assets frozen - and there is NOWHERE to escape to any more.
Besides, he's had since 2018 to make his case.
If he had a solid defense he would not have escaped - thereby putting at least 7 other ( Innocent) people in jeopardy with the law.
M3M3M3
Well, that may be technically true because the allegation, if I recall correctly, is that the funds from the Omani Nissan dealer were sent to a Lebanese shell company called 'Beauty Yachts' allegedly controlled by Carol Ghosn. In any case, the key ingredient of the alleged crime here is not just the money but the fact that Ghosn failed to disclose these conflicts of interest to the Nissan board while also lobbying them to pay millions of dollars in additional dealer incentives to the Omani dealer.
OssanAmerica
So he's refusing to surrender not only to Japan but France as well. The French arrest warrant is valid throughout the EU. Looks like Ghosn will be stuck in Lebanon for quite a while.
Aly Rustom
true.
sounds fair.
Steve
Throw him to the Lions I say!!
sakurasuki
French election is tight between candidate, poll only show few percent different.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/04/22/french-election-2022-poll-tracker-emmanuel-macron-marine-le-pen/
Ghosn just one of victims because Japanese doesn't want to French to have double voting rights.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/01/business/dealbook/renault-sharehlders-back-french-governments-voting-rights-plan.html
After plan was implemented to push double voting rights being implemented by French and he need to handle alone people that really angry with that decision, with no help from French.
So Macron use Ghosn twice, for his 2022 election and before that is for Nissan-Renault alliance that doesn't work especially after Ghosn being indicted by Japanese justice. Which Macron did nothing to help him.
DrazdikJr
Asserting immunity, or tax exemption, with working capital has an impact on the welfare system and unemployment. Pension planning is involved with industry leaders and mutually with the workers, this is well known by Toyota Motors honorary chairman Fujio Cho. The workplace environment and corporate social responsibility is involved with legal issues of corporate governance that the board of directors must consider. Evaluation and negotiation for the duration of effort that all employees contribute to the legal correct compliance is an important factor with all automotive engineers and overall quality of the process to produce the product with investor relations, public relations, and reliance on product quality. Marketing consultants involving these factors with all employees hence can determine how Mr. Carlos Ghosn acted with limited consent to waiver his legal rights in view of conflict of interest. The important point in Japan and the automotive industry as with all industry workplace environment is human rights as primary concern then socio economics of allowing the product with factors necessary to support financial basis and quality to the consumer. Are these a concern in the correct priority and factors for the negotiation?
James
@OssanAmerica
Read the article it clearly states:
This does not mean he is refusing to surrender to France what he is saying is he can't surrender to France as he can't leave Lebanon.. Read the damn article before you make uninformed comments please.
Thomas Goodtime
An innocent man who escaped the fourth world court system of Japan.
NOMINATION
However opinions are allowed and I'd say he wouldn't surrender even if he had the option to.
Michael Machida
No one is giving my buddy Carlos any freedom to explain his side of the story. From the antiquated Japanese legal system to the French traditional legal system that requires an overhaul, Carlos is being silenced by the very people who were involved with the illegal consumption of funds for their very own purposes and to hold onto power. Let Carlos speak his mind on live TV so the world can hear what he has to say, then after his presentation of what he deems fit as facts, a lengthy Q & A session by a credible third party. After the live TV examination of the facts, either move the case forward to a criminal case against Carlos, or enable Carlos to take Japan and/or France to court. My bet is, Carlos is innocent on all charges. A man like Carlos could not have possibly stole funds. A man like Carlos prides himself on results based on his talent. He is proud to be Carlos and proud of what he was trying to achieve. Japan just did not want an international CEO to merge a Japanese company with a foreign company. Japan made Carlos the fall guy. It's obvious to me and millions of people, globally.
BigYen
So Ghosn wants his guilt or innocence determined in Lebanon, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, a country where attempts to reform a hopelessly compromised judiciary have come to nothing. Why would that be? Because he knows that if need be, he can pull strings and pay people off?
William Round
In the case of Japan vs Ghosn I am perfectly happy with either of them losing completely, best case scenario both will lose.
Hiro
Pretty sure he ain't ever gonna leave Lebanon.
Brian Wheway
I cant see why he cant have a trail via a live link in a lebonesse court room. lets see what evidence the Japanese and french have. I hope they have something rock solid if not they could be totaly emmbarressed.
Reckless
Get the piano box ready.
Sanjinosebleed
Anyone with an idea knows he never would have got a fair trial in Japan! A 99% conviction rate and a need for Japan to save face in this obviously politically motivated debacle would have seen him behind bars regardless of his guilt or innocence!