Ghosn vows to restore his honor in court, lawyer says

Nissan Motor Co's jailed ex-chairman, Carlos Ghosn, vowed to restore his good name in court after a month in detention, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, quoting his lawyer.
"Things as they stand are absolutely unacceptable," Ghosn was quoted as saying via his lawyer. "I want to have my position heard and restore my honor in court."
It was Ghosn's first comment since his arrest on Nov 19 for allegedly understating his income by about half over a five-year period from 2010. He was later charged with the same alleged crime covering the past three years.
A call to the office of his lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, went unanswered outside business hours early on Friday. The lawyer has previously declined to return calls for comment on the Ghosn case.
A Tokyo court on Thursday unexpectedly rejected prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention, which Japanese media said means he could go free on bail as early as Friday.
Ghosn wants to hold a news conference after he is released, NHK quoted his lawyer as saying. The executive, who formed a carmaking alliance among Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA, said he is not a flight risk and wants to be able to travel abroad, the report said.
The Ghosn case has put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defense lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
25 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
Good luck getting that crossed over into Japan.
Even if you’re squeaky clean it’ll get lost in translation in the local press.
kurisupisu
Ghosn’s release means that he didn’t ‘confess’ to anything!
Let the state produce evidence in court of wrongdoing so the whole world can see what a charade his imprisonment has been.........
sakurasuki
At least by now the whole world will be watching Japanese corporate and also Japanese justice system. Before Ghosn only Michael Woodfood (Olympus), Michael have done good job but still there are plenty things is hidden beneath.
Will Goode
Well it won't be 99.99% confession rate then
gogogo
I hope the prosecutor get their ass handed to them for arresting this guy without suitable evidence. The prosecutor has tarnished Japan's legal system.
Aly Rustom
I wonder if what he says is going to be moderated and what news agencies from outside of Japan will be allowed to attend..
While it was unexpected, it is not surprising because-
So do I. Along with that snake Saikawa
Ex_Res
He has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing yet so as far as I am concerned, (and the Japanese constitution is concerned) he is innocent, and his honour still intact.
The question is : is the honour of Nissan intact?
The honour of Japanese rule of law isn't very intact up to now.
Cricky
This is going to get very messy for the "Justice" system. No confession no case? A very archaic system of "justice" if he weighs as much as a duck, then he floats therefore he is simulular to wood, and what do we do with wood? Burn it...he's a witch...burn him. Case closed. Questions were being asked about the prosecutors motives, methods government involvement. It appears to be a mad scramble to shut it down. Not a well thought out plan at all.
marcelito
Things as they stand are absolutely unacceptable," Ghosn was quoted as saying via his lawyer. "I want to have my position heard and restore my honor in court."
Oh no....Saikawa and gang are sweating bullets now...how ' extremely regrettable' the court rejection must be.
Lets hear Carlos version of the story now.
Northernlife
Go Carlos go get that snake Saikawa and the other Oyajis that set you up...
Asiaman7
The prosecutors have basically proven themselves to be incompetent. Even the district court has ordered Ghosn released, refusing to go along with this sham any longer.
SaikoPhysco
When you come down to it.... Japanese courts are pretty fair, the biggest hurdle is not confessing to something you didn't actually do while in detention beforehand.
John Beara
I planned to get that new Nissan nsx 2019 for sunday ride, guess i'll just boycote 'em
Akie
If Ghosn fights back, Nissan will be in trouble.
Uncle Benny
Wait til Ghosn and Kelly file their lawsuit against Nissan.
Ex_Res
If Ghosn fights back, Nissan will be in trouble.
I'm done with Nissan for sure, no matter how good quality may be. (Japanese quality is becoming questionable anyway).
zones2surf
The legal case against Ghosn is going to get very interesting, as I am sure Ghosn will pull no punches against Saikawa.
What is going to be equally interesting is how Renault approaches this as Nissan's nearly majority shareholder, particularly if they believe Ghosn was hung out to dry to weaken Renault's grip on Nissan. All they have to do is team up with some institutional investors and shareholder meetings will get VERY interesting!!
If I were a movie producer, I'd be working on obtaining the rights to this story from Ghosn himself!!!
ab.saochoco@gmail.com
He will be released on bail of just a billion even though he earned (embezzled ) over 9 billion per year ?
Isn't that too little ?
He didn't even donate or something.
He should be made paid much more.
Reckless
He'll be heading straight to Nissan HQ in Yokohama to open up a can of whooparse.
kwatt
Ghosn is back. It sounds like Empire Strikes Back.
Ex_Res
I think in the future, people will say "definitely not Japans finest hour".
The days of "kawai desu ne" have gone, and hopefully that boring old chestnut "this is Japan" will diminish.
The worst side of Japan is now displaying itself all over the world.
Madden
I think what happened is that they thought they could arrest Ghosn on some BS charge, fire him from Nissan and hope that either he can be forced into confession or Renault abandons Ghosn. They keep Ghosn in jail and keep meeting and pleading with Renault to "move forward". Neither of the plans have worked and have only attracted negative attention, and the fact that they're letting him out after Saikawa's last-ditch effort to meet with Renault which accomplished nothing means that they realize that their coop has failed and they've lost most of their allies. Even Mitsubishi is distancing themselves from this trainwreck saying they didn't think Ghosn didn anything wrong. It wouldn't surprise me that after this nonsense Nissan's stock and influence goes straight into the toilet and becomes vulnerable to an outright buyout from Renault giving Ghosn even more power, how ironic that would be.
Redtail Swift
Ahhh guys, hiccup, Carlos Ghosn is not out yet. They will work hard to never let him out because this is meant to be a one-sided story. If....and only if, he gets out, he would need to maintain his control in Renault to stick it to Nissan. I believe this is what Nissan fears the most.
He achieved his success because he knows the business.
kwatt
The understatement of his remunerations for 5+3 years looks like to be a big charge against Ghosn for prosecutors but there are other charges of embezzlements/misappropriations of Nissan funds against him. He spent billions of dollars/yen for personal purposes like dictator in some countries. This seems to be another big charge against him. It seems prosecutors already found out more wrongdoings besides understatement in case.
Michael Machida
Who do you think will play Carlos G in the blockbuster Hollywood move coming to a theatre near you this summer?!
Neux Reux
From a consumer's perspective - If Nissan can risk throwing all this $#%T on the fan, then they also take the same risks to their products and services, at which point, they lose customers. Their stock value will plummet and drive the business down - That is not what businessmen do. There must be something more happening here - or it is just plain incompetent leadership.
Disillusioned
This is why the prosecutors want to keep them in jail. The don't want the world to know about the Japanese injustice system. The international media are gonna have a field day tearing strips off Japan's unfair treatment of suspects.
There will be no alliance between Nissan and Renault without Ghosn. In fact, I doubt if there will be a Nissan within five years without Ghosn because they have the same stone-headed twits running the company that ran it into the ground in the first place. This is the end for Nissan.
bullfighter
Evidence for that claim? Please show me with Japanese/English citations an example of this. I have seen numerous examples of the English language press distorting what was said in Japanese but I cannot recall any examples in the other direction.
From time to time I attend press conferences at the Foreign Correspondents Club Japan. The translation there is horrendously bad but that is the responsibility of the foreign nationals who run the Club.
The Olympus accounting fraud was outed by a Japanese investigative journalist and the Japanese muckraking magazine FACTA, not by Woodford.
https://facta.co.jp/
Woodford got the publicity. It was FACTA that dug up the dirt.
There is no 99.99% confession rate in Japan. This is a claim usually made about the conviction rate.
US federal courts have the same high conviction rates as Japan.
http://justicedenied.org/wordpress/archives/3190
It is the US that has a high confession rate. 95% of all criminal cases in the US involve plea bargains. That means you confess to a lesser crime to avoid having a trial that might lead to a longer sentence.
In Japan police and prosecturs tend to drop cases that they regard as too difficult or those that will result in acquittal. Several examples of this have in fact been reported in Japan Today.
https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/devils-bargain-how-plea-agreements-never-contemplated-framers-undermine-justice
As a Japanese citizen, I think the system needs to be reformed and the power of prosecutors needs to be curtailed but that is not a good reason for making false claims either absolute or comparative about the system.
klausdorth
I think this is a pretty interesting article that describes what was going on. NO fake news, by the way!!
Go for it Ghosn and show 'em that you're the man!!
yakyak
Time to change the company name back to Datsun!