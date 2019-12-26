Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Girl slashed by cyclist in Chiba Pref

MATSUDO, Chiba

A 16-year-old girl was slashed by a cyclist as she walked home in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The girl was walking along a street in the Wanagaya district when a cyclist rode up behind her and slashed her right arm with a knife, Fuji TV reported. The girl sustained a 6-cm long cut to her arm.

Police said they are reviewing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the bicycle’s license number. The girl told police she didn't know if the assailant was a man or woman.

Any bets it was a man?

I’ve lived all around out in Chiba, depending where you are, there’s hardly anyone around, especially in the cold...lucky he didn’t do worse to the girl. This freak needs to be caught.

I used to live very near there. There is no shortage of wackos in that area.

Here’s my profile: man, unemployed, mid 30s-mid 40s

Motive: I just wanted to cut somebody

Also, it’s always girls isn’t it? There’s no stories about teenage boys being slashed. Japanese men hey...

Probably a jobless single male in the 40s whose mother cooks for him while he watches Anime all day

