Girl slashed by cyclist in Chiba Pref

A 16-year-old girl was slashed by a cyclist as she walked home in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The girl was walking along a street in the Wanagaya district when a cyclist rode up behind her and slashed her right arm with a knife, Fuji TV reported. The girl sustained a 6-cm long cut to her arm.

Police said they are reviewing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the bicycle’s license number. The girl told police she didn't know if the assailant was a man or woman.

