crime

Graffiti found on stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine

5 Comments
TOKYO

A video of someone spray-painting graffiti on a stone pillar at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine has been posted on the Chinese video sharing app "Little Red Book," police said.

According to police, the English word "Toilet" was spotted on the pillar by a passerby at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

In the video, a man calling himself "Iron Head" in English says, "Is there nothing we can do about the Japanese government's ocean release of contaminated water?" The man is seen climbing onto the base of the stone pillar in the dim light and making gestures as if he was urinating on the pillar. He then spray-paints the word "Toilet" in English with red paint and leaves.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage of the area near the pillar to try and identify the perpetrator.

5 Comments
Those pesky Chinese protesting about Japanese radioactive releases-disgraceful!

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

kurisupisuToday 04:36 pm JST

Those pesky Chinese protesting about Japanese radioactive releases-disgraceful!

If you are doing it by defacing anyone else's property, that would be a crime.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Am 100% for catching, arresting and requiring restitution from those responsible.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The less that it gets any PR the sooner it becomes irrelevant!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

2024, and we still have people urinate and committing graffiti under the open sunshine. Seriously, do they really get proper education in their school?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

