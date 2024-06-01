Graffiti found on stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine

A video of someone spray-painting graffiti on a stone pillar at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine has been posted on the Chinese video sharing app "Little Red Book," police said.

According to police, the English word "Toilet" was spotted on the pillar by a passerby at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

In the video, a man calling himself "Iron Head" in English says, "Is there nothing we can do about the Japanese government's ocean release of contaminated water?" The man is seen climbing onto the base of the stone pillar in the dim light and making gestures as if he was urinating on the pillar. He then spray-paints the word "Toilet" in English with red paint and leaves.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage of the area near the pillar to try and identify the perpetrator.

