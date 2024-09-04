 Japan Today
People gather to demand the release of activist Paul Watson from Greenland prison, in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Aurelien Morissard
crime

Greenland court extends Watson's time in custody as Japan seeks his extradition

By JAN M. OLSEN
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A court in Greenland has again extended the time in custody for a prominent anti-whaling activist as Denmark considers an extradition request from Japan.

The court ruled Wednesday that Canadian-American Paul Watson must remain in detention until Oct 2 while Denmark’s justice ministry considers the request. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Watson is the former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn widespread attention.

He was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked in Greenland’s capital. Japan’s coast guard sought his arrest over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010, when he was accused of obstructing the crew’s official duties by ordering the captain of his ship to throw explosives.

Watson is said to face up to 15 years in prison.

In a statement, the prosecution noted that Watson has appealed Wednesday's decision by the Nuuk district court to the High Court of Greenland. One of Watson's lawyers, Julie Stage, confirmed the appeal.

“We are not satisfied with the outcome,” Stage told The Associated Press.

Omar Todd, the CEO and co-founder of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, has visited Watson in the detention center outside Nuuk. Todd told the AP on Tuesday that Watson “is doing fine. He is, I guess, getting a little bit accustomed to the life there at the moment. But he is doing well. He is determined and optimistic.”

Watson, who left Sea Shepherd in 2022, was also a leading member of Greenpeace but left in 1977 amid disagreements over his aggressive tactics.

Philipp-Moritz Jenne in Vienna, Austria, contributed to this report.

If Watson is sent to Japan then his human rights will be at risk-Greenland don’t do it!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

If Watson is sent to Japan then his human rights will be at risk-Greenland don’t do it!

What about the human rights of the Japanese sailors Watson threw dangerous butyric acid at? He is a violent and dangerous thug - and Denmark, being a very friendly nation to Japan, will do the right thing and hand him over to face justice.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I bet no-one here remembers the Japan Coast Guard ship escorting their factory ship running over the Sea Shepherd speed boat, cutting it in two in icy Antarctic waters.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

