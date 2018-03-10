Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hawaii woman charged with sexually assaulting Japanese student

HONOLULU

Authorities say a woman who recruited international students for programs in Hawaii has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Japanese exchange student.

An Oahu grand jury on Thursday indicted 36-year-old Rika Shimizu on five counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Authorities say Shimizu operated a boarding home for Japanese students who were attending school in Honolulu.

Authorities say she assaulted a boarder beginning in October and lasting until February while the boy was bedridden from an injury.

Honolulu police arrested Shimizu on Tuesday after the boy reported the assaults. Her bail was set at $600,000.

State Public Defender Jack Tonaki, whose office represented Shimizu on Thursday, declined to comment Friday when reached by The Associated Press.

Unfortunately there is nothing that can be done to prevent such occurrences. Some people's impurity takes deep roots and is only revealed when there is virtually nothing left to be done to prevent the crime. I am afraid even if state or secret service did have access to personal data and activity, they still might not have been unable to fathom the danger such people posses deep inside. And they can't look into their minds, not yet...

Of course there is a case of the student giving the female a good old dignity slap on the cheek and called for help/did another one to make sure the effect goes through. I'll not elaborate on why he did nothing of such, though...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@ Michael Jackson - found this on another site...

Shimizu is in the country on an E visa. If she is convicted she could be deported.

Appears to be Japanese, not Hawaiian.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Must have been very traumatic for him.

That sort of encounter will be difficult to forget and will live with him forever.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You deleted my post but you didn't fix your mistake, so I have to point it out again. It should read "Hawaiian woman". The word Hawaii is a noun and cannot be used as an adjective to describe another noun. The adjective form of Hawaii is Hawaiian.

@ Haha - any woman from Hawaii could be called a Hawaiian woman. She wouldn't have to be genetically Hawaiian, or a legal resident, just from there recently.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How about a woman from Hawaii...which could be an American or a foreigner just living there.

Anyway, this stuff happens all the time. Glad to see no males here boasting that if it were them....because it wasn't. He is a kid and was afraid to tell, at least at first.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What are second and fourth degree sexual assaults? Are they like burns and scalds?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

