crime

Headless, limbless body found in drainage ditch in Shiga

OTSU, Shiga

A body without head or limbs was found in a farm drainage ditch in Shiga Prefecture on Saturday, local police said.

A passerby found the body in the ditch in a rural area some five kilometers from Kusatsu railway station, they said.

© KYODO

... Seems like someone there made Yakuza angry.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

