Headless, limbless body found in drainage ditch in Shiga

A body without head or limbs was found in a farm drainage ditch in Shiga Prefecture on Saturday, local police said.
A passerby found the body in the ditch in a rural area some five kilometers from Kusatsu railway station, they said.© KYODO
1 Comment
Bruno Xavier
... Seems like someone there made Yakuza angry.