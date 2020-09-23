Host club worker arrested for attempted rape of woman on street

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old host club employee on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman as she walked along a street in July.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on July 3 in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Daiki Shibuya, approached the woman who was heading home, dropped his pants and said “Let’s have some fun.”

Shibuya then allegedly tried to forcibly have sex with the woman who broke free and ran away. Police said Shibuya, who was arrested after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had built up stress from work.

Police said Shibuya and the woman did not know each other.

