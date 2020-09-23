Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Host club worker arrested for attempted rape of woman on street

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old host club employee on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman as she walked along a street in July.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on July 3 in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Daiki Shibuya, approached the woman who was heading home, dropped his pants and said “Let’s have some fun.”

Shibuya then allegedly tried to forcibly have sex with the woman who broke free and ran away. Police said Shibuya, who was arrested after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had built up stress from work.

Police said Shibuya and the woman did not know each other.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

And people say romance is dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog