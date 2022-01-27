Hostage dead after 11-hour standoff in Saitama house

A 66-year-old man attacked three medical workers making a visit to his home in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture on Thursday night, shooting at least one of them with what appeared to be a hunting gun and taking another of them hostage, police said, adding that the hostage was later confirmed dead.
The 11-hour standoff came to an end early Friday after the police stormed the house and arrested the man, who was named as Hiroshi Watanabe. The dead hostage was a 44-year-old male doctor, the police said.
The shot medical worker was a 41-year-old male physiotherapist, they said. He remains unconscious.
The three visited the house around 9 p.m. Thursday, apparently to express condolences over the recent death of the suspect's mother.
They were in charge of home medical care for the mother, investigative sources said.
The third medical worker was also taken to hospital after being injured with tear gas spray, the police said.
Local emergency workers said they received a report at around 9:15 p.m. from a person who said two people had been shot.
With the standoff continuing into Friday morning, local authorities had evacuated some 110 local residents, and nearby elementary and junior high schools will be closed for the day.
A 54-year-old man witnessed police cars lined up on a road. "I thought it was a fire, but I was surprised to hear that people were evacuating. It's usually a quiet area," he said.
Editor: Story has been updated to report hostage died and suspect's name.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Lots of questions — why were these three medical workers making a “condolence visit” so late in the evening? And how does anyone in Japan come to own a “shotgun-type weapon” and tear gas?
Albert
Instead in Japan they do knives and fires.
Getting a gun legal in Japan is easy. There was a documentary about.
So the question how someone owns a gun is always possible.
Also after obtaining hunting permits, you can own a gun, although there are many rules to obtain.
Valiant Kake
What does a shotgun "like" weapon look like?
Tom Doley
Another person with mental illness and anger management issues.
snowymountainhell
Hoping for a safe resolution for all involved and recovery of those injured. @6:35am still ‘breaking news’ with limited details at this point:
garypen
Like a shotgun, one would think.
Fighto!
Get the snipers in and deal with this sick maniac.
I hope the poor medical workers come through this with no more injured or killed.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
People do have guns in Japan they use them for hunting or for protection from bears.
Medical workers making a condolence visit sounds strange.
The hostage sustained injuries of unknown severity and the man was believed to be between 50 -70 years old.
This article is not well written .
Alan Harrison
Get the snipers in and deal with this sick maniac.
I hope the poor medical workers come through this with no more injured or killed.
Better to take him alive. You get a 100 times more information 100 times quicker out of a live person than a dead body. In a country which is strict on firearms, it is very important to find out where he has obtained this weapon.
Of course, if there is imminent danger to life, then a swat team will be required to take action.
Fighto!
I'll give you the tip - there is imminent danger to lives. He is shooting people, and will likely keep doing it if he isnt taken down.
RiskyMosaic
On live television now. Seems the perp is in custody.
snowymountainhell
Well done @RiskyMosaic 8:08am, what channel or Japanese network is best ?
RiskyMosaic
snowymountainhell,
It's on all of them, basically. The guy looks closer to 70s. Sleeping in the back of the detectives' car it looks like.
reicheru
Watching Fuji TV right now and they're showing his face in the car. Definitely looks 70s.
snowymountainhell
Can’t fault Kyodo here as all TV media were saying “50-70” but @RiskyMosaic 8:21am’s correct: “looks closer to 70’s” bald, white hair remnants, grey beard & mustache.*The hostage is 44, those hospitalized ages 41 and 32, according to FujiTV, one a physiotherapist.
RiskyMosaic
The hostage didn't make it. SWAT breached the residence, but I think it was too late.
Reckless
Wow! That is big news!
RiskyMosaic
Pure peculation to follow:
Kyodo describes the gun as a ‘hunting gun,’ as well as a shotgun type weapon. If the tear gas spray was some kind of bear spray, perhaps the guy was a hunter with a legally owned firearm. Or an anti-government prepper of some sort. Or just a nut.
snowymountainhell
He’s 60 but looks 80 so there was understandable confusion if some posters were responding to the first 6:35am edition with limited details. @RiskyMosaic 8:36am, this would be an example of how these threads are organic and evolve as details and headlines are updated throughout the day.
3RENSHO
The "family member" who died is the mother of the hostage-taker.
snowymountainhell
Tragic. More terrible news in terrible times @3RENSHO 9:06am. Some here inferring the stress of the pandemic may be relative to and creating these recent incidents of domestic, intra-family and interpersonal violence: Domestic Violence and Japan’s COVID-19 pandemic https://apjjf.org/2020/18/Ando.html
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Let's hear his side of the story before rushing to judgement, k? Could be that the authorities bungled his mother's care and he couldn't get anyone to take her situation seriously.
RiskyMosaic
That's justification for murder/attempted murder, is it?
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Guns are legal & obtainable in Japan, albeit much more difficult than in the US and it’s not considered an inalienable right.Doesn’t matter what the circumstances are. It doesn’t justify kidnapping, assault, & least of all murder. The guy was wrong period, and will hopefully face the appropriate repercussions that comes from such actions.
Gaijinjland
You can get a license for a hunting gun in Japan but the rules are very strict. I just don’t understand why these people would make a house call at 9pm. But obviously the guy was deranged anyway so…
Fighto!
So many unanwered questions : how does a mentally unstable man get a yearly gun license? And why is a shotgun needed in Saitama?
RIP to the poor, innocent victim. May this horrible man be brought to justice, and never see freedom again.
Japantime
A previous poster asked the question “Why is a shotgun needed in Saitama?” To them I pose the question “Why is a shotgun needed anywhere?” If this had been in other certain countries, it would not even have been news.
KuroTokage
Buying a shotgun is not too difficult. I know at least 3 people who own one - one of them is my friend from university and another one lives in my neighborhood. Only one of them actually does hunting. What's the problem with that?
The issue that I am seeing is more and more morons on the streets. If they don't have a gun, they'll use a knife. If they don't even have that then well - maybe they throw shopping carts from rooftops or try to set people on trains on fire.
Gilbert
Now the scenario is clear. But feel sad about the victims.
Bob Sneider
as usual, Japanese netizens were blaming foreigners but turns out he was Japanese
Mickelicious
Saitama cops using a Hummer? ダッ埼！
RiskyMosaic
To shoot things.
clown world
Unbelievable incompetence by the police force in Saitama. Heads should roll...
nandakandamanda
The media seems to have resolved the gun issue which was at first reported as some kind of hunting gun and later confirmed to be a shotgun. The perp's mother had died, and a team came round to offer their condolences (= pray at the temporary shrine offering incense?) but the guy was (still) not happy with this and pulled out and fired a shotgun almost immediately, apparently.
Seesaw7
Sometimes it's not worth it to be caring to your customers. They bite you back.