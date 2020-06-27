Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Human remains found on Iwate mountain identified as woman missing for 11 months

IWATE

Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, say they have identified the skeletal remains found in a mountain forest as that of a woman reported missing 11 months ago.

A hiker found the remains near a forest path on April 29.

According to police, a a DNA analysis confirmed Friday that the body was that of Megumi Chiba, 36, a hospital worker and resident of Ichinoseki City, Iwate Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Tattered clothing was on the bones but there were no shoes, ID or any personal belongings, police said, adding that an autopsy was unable to confirm the cause of death.

Chiba went missing early on the morning of May 31, 2019, after going for a walk. She lived with her 36-year-old husband and 4-year-old son. Her husband, who reported her missing on June 4, told police they had argued just before she left home.

