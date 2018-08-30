Husband arrested for beating pregnant wife to death in car

Police in Sapporo said Thursday they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 23-year-old pregnant wife in a ward office car parking lot.

According to police, Toshiichi Sugino, a resident of Toyohira Ward, beat his wife Shiho, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of his RV, while it was in the ward parking lot early Tuesday morning, Fuji TV reported. Shiho was eight months pregnant, police said.

Sugino turned himself in at a police station at around 10 a.m. and said he had beaten his wife who was in the vehicle. Shiho was taken to hospital where she died early Wednesday morning. Police said she had been beaten at least 10 times.

Police said the couple had been experiencing trouble in their marriage. Police had come to their house on Aug 21 about domestic abuse against Shiho and issued a warning to Sugino.

