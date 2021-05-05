Infant's body found buried in garden of abandoned house in Nagano Prefecture

The body of a baby girl has been found buried in the garden of an abandoned home in Tomi City, Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, the child’s body was discovered by a man tending to the garden at the request of the home’s owner at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He spotted the child’s leg sticking out from the soil and called police.

Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of the baby’s death. No further information on the baby’s age or how long the body had been in the ground was available.

© Japan Today