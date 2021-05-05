Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Infant's body found buried in garden of abandoned house in Nagano Prefecture

0 Comments
NAGANO

The body of a baby girl has been found buried in the garden of an abandoned home in Tomi City, Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, the child’s body was discovered by a man tending to the garden at the request of the home’s owner at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He spotted the child’s leg sticking out from the soil and called police.

Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of the baby’s death. No further information on the baby’s age or how long the body had been in the ground was available.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo