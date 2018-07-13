Inmate who escaped from open-type prison had problem with guard, prosecutors claim

Prosecutors claimed relationship problems drove an inmate, captured following a three-week manhunt, to escape from a prison in April at the first court hearing in the case on Friday.

Tatsuma Hirao, 27, was indicted for allegedly stealing a car and cash after escaping from a minimum security prison in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, before being caught in the city of Hiroshima the same month. He has admitted to the charges.

According to the prosecutors, Hirao felt he "had no place in prison," after he violated rules and was told by a prison guard he would be ousted from his post as a member of an in-house safety commission.

He wanted to be free from relationships inside the prison and so, left a letter of apology in his shoe box and ran away, they said.

After fleeing from Matsuyama Prison's Oi shipyard, a rare open-type prison facility, Hirao eluded a massive police search for three weeks that involved tens of thousands of personnel.

According to the indictment, Hirao escaped from prison at around 6 p.m. on April 8 through a window of the facility's first floor. He stole some 30,000 yen and a car as well as about 60 other items, including a minibike and an identification card, worth around 310,000 yen in total in Imabari and Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture.

He drove a stolen car from Ehime to the island of Mukaishima in the city of Onomichi and hid in a cottage there. He later swam across the sea from Mukaishima to Japan's main island of Honshu before being caught in the city of Hiroshima on April 30.

Hirao has told the police he escaped because it was difficult to remain at the prison, reportedly telling them he was "disgusted with relationships."

He was serving time at the prison until January 2020 for crimes including theft.

