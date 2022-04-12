Intruder arrested after entering woman’s apartment via balcony

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man after he unlawfully entered the apartment of a 25-year-old woman via the balcony in February.

According to police, Hiroki Okada, a restaurant manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, entered the woman’s apartment at around 8:15 p.m. on Feb 9 and hid behind some curtains, Kyodo News reported. The woman, a company employee, is reportedly acquainted with the suspect, but was not home at the time.

Police said a man who lives with the woman noticed a figure behind the curtains when he returned home. When he pulled back the curtains, he found Okada. When the man went to call police, Okada managed to flee the scene. However, he was identified from personal belongings he dropped on the balcony.

Police said Okada, who was arrested on Monday, told them he met the woman after being introduced to her by a mutual acquaintance. The woman told police she had never invited Okada to her apartment, nor given him her address.

