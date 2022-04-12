Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Intruder arrested after entering woman’s apartment via balcony

1 Comment
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man after he unlawfully entered the apartment of a 25-year-old woman via the balcony in February.

According to police, Hiroki Okada, a restaurant manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, entered the woman’s apartment at around 8:15 p.m. on Feb 9 and hid behind some curtains, Kyodo News reported. The woman, a company employee, is reportedly acquainted with the suspect, but was not home at the time.

Police said a man who lives with the woman noticed a figure behind the curtains when he returned home. When he pulled back the curtains, he found Okada. When the man went to call police, Okada managed to flee the scene. However, he was identified from personal belongings he dropped on the balcony.

Police said Okada, who was arrested on Monday, told them he met the woman after being introduced to her by a mutual acquaintance. The woman told police she had never invited Okada to her apartment, nor given him her address.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

There are so many questions raised by this article.

Like, they guy broke in and hid behind a curtain for an unknown amount of time, presumably while the woman was there (?) that bit is unclear, then some guy she lives with finds him, and walk calmly off to call the cops, leaving the curtain guy to escape? It's all really weird.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo