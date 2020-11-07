Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Intruder steals ¥70,000 from student’s apartment

MITO

A man broke into a 22-year-old university student’s apartment in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, and stole 70,000 yen in cash, police said Sunday.

According to police, the intruder broke into the apartment at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday and woke up the sleeping woman, Sankei Shimbun reported. He demanded money and said he would kill her if she resisted.

After the woman gave him the money and her cell phone, the man taped her mouth shut, bound her hands and legs and then fled.

The woman was able to free herself and contacted police via a social network site on a computer. Police said the she was not injured.

