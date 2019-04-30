Intruder suspected of damaging security system at prince's school

A 56-year-old man who has admitted to intruding into a Tokyo school attended by Japan's Prince Hisahito is suspected of cutting some of the electric wiring connected to the campus surveillance camera system to avoid being recorded, investigative sources said Tuesday.
Pruning shears were discovered on the premises of Ochanomizu University after two knives were found on 12-year-old Prince Hisahito's classroom desk in its affiliate junior high school around 11 a.m. Friday, according to police.
The police believe the man, who identified himself as Kaoru Hasegawa after his arrest on Monday, avoided the university's main gate when he entered the junior school.
The discovery of the knives occurred ahead of the abdication of 85-year-old Emperor Akihito on Tuesday and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito the following day.
The imperial succession will promote Prince Hisahito, the son of Prince Fumihito -- the younger brother of Crown Prince Naruhito -- to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
When the two knives were left in the classroom, Prince Hisahito, who began attending the school this month was attending a class outdoors.
According to the police, footage from surveillance cameras shows a man, believed to be Hasegawa, walking past the main gate of the university around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and near the junior high school 20 minutes later.
A man, also believed to be the suspect, did use the main gate to leave the campus around 11:10 a.m., they said, adding a person resembling him was seen at nearby Myogadani Station on the Tokyo Metro subway network.
The man wearing blue clothing with a helmet, mask and gloves entered Ochanomizu University Junior High School after telling a staffer that he was a plumber, according to the police.
Around noon, a school staffer found a 60-centimeter-long aluminum bar with two fruit knives attached to one end with duct tape like a pitchfork that had been placed across the prince's desk and the one next to it. The blades of the knives were painted pink, according to the police.
No written message was found at the scene and the police are investigating the motive as well as the home address and occupation of Hasegawa, who was detained at a hotel in Hiratsuka, around 50 kilometers southwest of the school in downtown Tokyo before his arrest.© KYODO
21 Comments
Yubaru
Well? Why'd you do it?
extanker
Does this have some kind of historical significance or what? So a guy left a weird knife-stick thing on a desk. Why?
Ganbare Japan!
Very relieving news. I imagine they will now test if the suspect is insane. Give the Prince at least one SP to guard him at all times.
gogogo
A guy that matched the description nearby, they locked him up and he confessed. How convenient.
Yubaru
He already has two, along with police protection as well. He is chauffeured to school everyday, and his guards stay in a building close by. They do not want the guards presence to be overly obvious, as they would interfere with the Prince's studies and chances to talk with friends.
All of which I saw on a news program yesterday morning.
Goodlucktoyou
Everybody is being watched, all the time, everywhere.
Ganbare Japan!
@ Yubaru - You mean two ex-SPs!
They should put guards on the school entrance. Dont have the photo ID pass? Cant get in. This man would never enter in that situation.
JenniSchiebel
Schools in other countries have been doing this for years. I'm surprised Japan has not done it by now.
JenniSchiebel
He's been arrested and has admitted to the act. Now it has to be determined why he did such a disturbing thing.
If this man needs psychological help, I pray he gets it.
Thankfully the prince, and his classmates, were not harmed.
browny1
How did a man posing as a plumber (Mario???) gain access to the school grounds. then locate the Prince's classroom, find his desk and leave the knives and leave without being questioned or confronted???
That'd be a tough feat even at my local primary school down the road.
Let alone at an elite private school (read for the richies) where for frogs sake the future Emperor of Japan is attending.
Being great police officers "after the event" doesn't cut it in this case. Any nasty thing could have happened.
Slack.
Joe Blow
Time to bring back mental asylums. There's plenty of room in the countryside these days to lock up all the nutjobs.
BackpackingNepal
Wonder on 'what good deal' he agreed to admit so easily. Nope, we will never know.
Hiroto Hasegawa
Petty, sneak, underhand and passive-aggressive. Very Japanese way of abusing.
Realization
This kind of psychopath should be prevented by police in advanced.
How come he enter the school?
Why the school staff did not counter check for any instruction for plumber appointed to the school?
The school staff must be questioned by police.
All the school must be careful and notice such stranger.
nandakandamanda
Good post, Hiroto San.
He was sort of grinning in the police car. We have to ask if there was anyone who put him up to this, but he may decide to keep silent on that.
Ece Ergüzeloğlu
They are actually doing that. I was a student in Ochanomizu University. And everyone has to show their student ID to enter the campus. And if I'm not mistaken Ochanomizu University is the only one having this (high school is in the same campus).
My guess is, it was probably after school hours, so they let the plumber in.
nandakandamanda
The guy wore gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints, but surely dogs would be able to follow his scent all the way and make the links between him, the clothes and the objects that he left?
Dango bong
was looking for the key word "unemployed" but didn't see it
nandakandamanda
Apparently they found the wires to at least one of the security cameras had been cut.
Ex_Res
A guy that matched the description nearby, they locked him up and he confessed. How convenient.
Sadly, this comment has a lot of substance to it, having seen the way Japanese law works.
Do the hustle
They should thanking this loon. He has shown just how pitiful their security is.