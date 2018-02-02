Japan's financial regulator raids Coincheck after cyber theft

Japan's financial regulator on Friday swooped on Coincheck Inc with surprise checks of its systems and said it had asked the Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange to fix flaws in its computer networks well before hackers stole 58 billion yen ($534 million) of digital money last week.
Security gaps in Coincheck's systems were among the reasons the exchange had not been given official approval to operate, the Financial Services Agency said. Coincheck had been allowed by the regulator to operate pending registration.
The comments came after 10 FSA officials conducted surprise checks on Coincheck's office on Friday morning, as authorities stepped up efforts to pin down how hackers pulled off one of the world's biggest cyber heists.
The inspection, launched at 8 a.m. on Friday, focused on compensation for customers, financial conditions and system management at the exchange, and Coincheck's efforts on consumer protection, a senior FSA official said.
Coincheck has said the virtual coins were stored in a "hot wallet" instead of the more secure "cold wallet," which operates on platforms not directly connected to the internet. The exchange was also not using an extra layer of security known as a multi-signature system.
The regulator's knowledge of flaws in Coincheck's systems before the theft will likely draw further focus on Japan's approach to regulating cryptocurrency exchanges.
Japan last year became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level - a move that won praise for boosting innovation and protecting consumers, contrasting sharply with crackdowns in South Korea and China.
The theft highlights the vulnerabilities in trading an asset that policymakers are struggling to regulate, as well as the broader risks for Japan as it aims to leverage the fintech industry to stimulate economic growth.
The FSA earlier this week issued a business improvement order to Coincheck and said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan for security gaps following the hack.
The regulator said on Friday it had ordered all cryptocurrency exchanges to submit a report on their system risk management.
Coincheck had been ordered to submit a report on the hack and measures for preventing a recurrence by Feb. 13. But Friday's surprise inspection was conducted ahead of the deadline to "ensure protection of users," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters.
The FSA has already conducted an interview-based hearing with Coincheck but questions remain, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
In 2014, Tokyo-based MtGox, which once handled 80 percent of the world’s bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing bitcoins worth nearly half a billion dollars to a hacking attack. More recently, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked twice last year.
Coincheck said last Sunday it would repay about 46.3 billion yen ($425 million) of the virtual money. The FSA has said it had yet to confirm whether the company had sufficient funds for the reimbursement.
Coincheck has turned over communication records to police in Tokyo investigating the heist, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday. A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesman declined to comment.
Authorities in several countries are also investigating last week's heist involving the NEM cryptocurrency, a member of the foundation behind the digital coin said on Thursday.
Last year's explosive rise in the value of digital coins and the flood of new retail investors drawn to the market have rattled global regulators nervous about a sector used largely for speculation. Officials have said cryptocurrencies are used by criminals to launder money.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, skidded 11 percent on Thursday to its lowest since November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market frightened investors.
Bitcoin extended its slide to $8,639 on Friday after skidding a day earlier to as low as $9,022 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, less than half the peak price of almost $20,000 it reached in December.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
17 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
If anything, Bitcoin's robust price even after this recent hack, shows that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. If I had Bitcoin I might just hold.
mmwkdw
They really need to look into these CoinCheck guys, for example, for the refunds that they proposed, where did the money come from ? You don't just have 1/2 Billion US$ lying around in loose change....
The tech. issues are one thing, but what about those who're operating those "exchanges" ?
wtfjapan
bit late to close the gate when the horse has bolted. theyll have zero chance of getting that 46.3 billion yen back
Strangerland
I really hope the authorities are reading the comments on this story then, because I can't imagine anyone would ever think to investigate the company otherwise.
Madden
The frustrating thing is that they told CC to fix their systems, but still allowed them to operate. They should have forced them to suspend operations until the security standards were cleared.
gogogo
Send these jokers to jail. They knew they had crap security and did nothing.
Eppee
Have a look at the volume they do daily and their fees, this is just crazy.
Not sure about coincheck, but one of the biggest did 2B+ last 24h, with trading fees at maker 0.1%, taker 0.2%.
Silvafan
Based on what's been going on with the previous company, the owner of that company will be rich for life after paying restitution to his customers regardless if he was involved or not. It seems with the current laws in place that there is more incentive to be a criminal in this industry than to be an honest company.
mrtinjp
Japan last year became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level - a move that won praise for boosting innovation and protecting consumers, contrasting sharply with crackdowns in South Korea and China.
Won praise from whom, and also add India in that list of crackdowns.
https://qz.com/1195316/budget-2018-busts-bitcoin-arun-jaitley-has-just-killed-indias-cryptocurrency-party/
fxgai
What standards?
In other scandals I heard that there was an exchange in South Korea that was dealing in cryptocurrency that does not even use blockchain. Like a virtual ‘virtual currency’... now sure if this is true or just trash talk.
fxgai
not sure that was a surprise.
mmwkdw
The Volume of Trading does not, lead to that amount of funds, do the math.
Given the time they've been around, they were either front-running the clients, or they orchestrated this whole event themselves in order to profit from a massive decline and subsequent reissue of tokens... the NEM organisation should also be investigated, though being in Singapore that would require some cross-border cooperation with Singapore...
M3M3M3
I'm annoyed that my tax money is being used to regulate this circus.
mmwkdw
@Eppee - show the workings please in US$ amounts (with sources - I'd love to learn...)
If indeed you are correct, then that begs the question why they could not afford to register with the FSA or even hire the staff that were needed.... something is amiss.
M3M3M3
@mmwkdw
I also agree the math doesn't work. It will take over 10 years to pay people back assuming they remain as popular as they are now. I read elsewhere that their promise to repay did not specify any timeline. I suspect it will not happen.
BurakuminDes
Yikes - bitcoin is now into the $7000 range! How low is it gonna go? With Japan’s FSA probe likely to spook more investors, it could bottom out anywhere...
itsonlyrocknroll
There is a political dimension at play here, across a broad range of parliamentary, governmental administrations.
It just doesn't seem to register that provisions of governance has diplomatic consequences.
This **IS** 58 billion yen ($534 million).