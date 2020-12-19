Japan Post employee arrested for stealing ¥70 mil from post office safe

Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a Japan Post employee on suspicion of stealing 70 million yen from the post office where he worked.

According to police, Katsuaki Ishiyama entered the premises at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday and stole the money from the post office safe, Fuji TV reported. Police were alerted by a security company after a silent alarm inside the safe was activated.

Ishiyama was later identified by surveillance camera footage and arrested near his residence in Nagano City late on Saturday night.

Police said Ishiyama has admitted to the charge. He had worked at the post office as a teller since April and was apparently unaware of the silent alarm in the safe, police said.

© Japan Today