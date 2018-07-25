Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Journalists gather outside a detention center in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, where AUM Shinrikyo death-row inmates were executed on Thursday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Japan hangs all 6 remaining AUM death row inmates

TOKYO

Japan on Thursday executed all six former members of the AUM Shinrikyo doomsday cult who remained on death row following the execution of founder Shoko Asahara and six other members earlier this month, a government official said.

The six -- Satoru Hashimoto, Toru Toyoda, Kenichi Hirose, Yasuo Hayashi, Masato Yokoyama and Kazuaki Okazaki -- were convicted of involvement in one or more of three crimes -- the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, another sarin attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, in 1994, and the murders of a lawyer, his wife and their baby son in 1989.

Asahara, the mastermind of the series of crimes committed by the cult, was executed along with six of his former followers on July 6, nearly 12 years after his death sentence was finalized by the Supreme Court in September 2006.

The crimes, which courts said were committed to further Asahara's bid to "control Japan in the name of salvation," resulted in the deaths of 29 people among a total of over 6,500 victims.

Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Excellent news.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

that was fast

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hanging?  Dude, that is savings right there! In the US we pay waaaaaay too much for the lethal injection.  A rope and a tree is much better and doesn't matter if the death row inmate feels pain.  If they are on death row then they deserve it. :)

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"Hang 'em HIGH" Good job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"That was FAST" ?! TWENTY YEARS was FAST ?

Twenty years MORE than their victims got.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

