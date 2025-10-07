 Japan Today
Masanaga Kageyama's contract with the Japan Football Association has been terminated with immediate effect. Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
crime

Japan soccer official sentenced in France for viewing child porn on plane

6 Comments
PARIS

A senior Japan Football Association official has been sentenced to an 18-month suspended jail term in France after viewing images of child sexual abuse during a plane journey, a court official said Tuesday.

Masanaga Kageyama, the association's technical director, was arrested last week during a stopover at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on the way to Chile to attend the Under-20 World Cup, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

"The facts were discovered by the plane's flight crew, who raised the alarm after noticing that the convicted man was viewing child pornography images on the plane," the court prosecutor's office in Bobigny, north of Paris, told AFP.

The court sentenced the 58-year-old on Monday to a suspended jail term of 18 months and a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,830) for importing, possessing, recording or saving pornographic images of a minor under the age of 15.

His sentence includes a ban on working with minors for 10 years and a ban on returning to France for the next decade.

Kageyama will also be added to the French national sex offenders' register.

The football association (JFA) said in a statement his contract would be terminated with immediate effect.

"The JFA sees this as a deeply regrettable matter and offers sincere apologies for the concern and disruption caused," the association said.

In a news conference in Tokyo, JFA general secretary Kazuyuki Yukawa said: "Football is one part of society. Something like this cannot happen. We must all work together to ensure there is thorough compliance and guidance."

He said Kageyama had not yet returned to Japan and was believed to still be in France.

Le Parisien reported that flight attendants caught Kageyama looking at the images on his laptop in the business class cabin of an Air France flight.

He claimed to be an artist and insisted the photos had been generated by artificial intelligence.

The report said that during his court appearance he admitted viewing the images, that he did not realize it was illegal in France and that he was ashamed.

He was held in police custody over the weekend until his court appearance on Monday. He was released after the hearing.

Kageyama was responsible for implementing measures to strengthen Japan's soccer teams including the national team, as well as educating coaches and nurturing youth players.

He was a professional J.League player himself and also coached several J.League clubs. He had also managed Japan's Under-20 team.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
An evil and wicked man who should be locked up for years rather than. Receive a slap on the wrist. He is a menace to society and to all children.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

He needs help.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

U-S

Yes a good hiding and a lengthy prison term.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

He claimed to be an artist and insisted the photos had been generated by artificial intelligence.

In many countries beside EU, they're banning such content.

https://euroweeklynews.com/2025/06/17/new-eu-law-bans-ai-generated-child-abuse-content/

If anyone ever ride train in Tokyo or any big cities in Japan many people put their private screen on their handheld, but somehow he's not the kind of person.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

On a plane???

What did this man think?

That nobody would see that?

How stupid can you be!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Wow, Unbelievable.

"" The football association (JFA) said in a statement his contract would be terminated with immediate effect .""

Well Done JFA.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

