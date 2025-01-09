Japan urges U.S. military to make changes to stop rapes in Okinawa

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday urged the U.S. military to implement changes to prevent further sexual assaults such as a recent incident involving a U.S. Marine in Okinawa.

The latest case, in which the serviceman in his 30s is accused of rape resulting in injury to a woman in November, has caused renewed concern among residents of Okinawa, Hayashi said. The prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan.

"We will urge U.S. forces in Japan to tighten discipline and fully implement preventive measures," Hayashi, who serves as chief cabinet secretary, told a press conference.

The case is the latest in a series of violent attacks on women and the accused has been referred to prosecutors, according to an investigative source.

Under the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, U.S. military personnel will in principle remain in the custody of the United States until being charged by Japan, unless they are arrested at the scene of a crime.

In the latest incident, the serviceman is suspected of committing nonconsensual intercourse that caused injury, and has been questioned on a voluntary basis by Okinawa police.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki expressed strong regret and anger over the latest revelation, saying in a statement, "There have been five serious and heinous crimes in around the past year that have disregarded the human rights and dignities of women."

"I believe there is a need to lodge strong protests with both the Japanese and U.S. governments," he added.

The assault occurred in a building located in the central part of the main island of Okinawa, according to the source. The two allegedly met for the first time that day, and the woman made a report to the local police immediately afterward.

Anti-base sentiment runs deep in Okinawa due to aircraft noise, pollution and crimes committed by American service members. Locals felt a renewed sense of anger last year after the Japanese central government was found to have failed to report to the local government two alleged sexual assault cases involving U.S. military members.

The two cases were revealed in June through local media reporting. Local police also had not disclosed the two incidents, citing the need to protect the victims' privacy.

The revelations prompted a revamp of information sharing in July. As for the latest case, the Okinawa police informed the prefectural government of it on Wednesday.

