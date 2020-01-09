Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People in Tokyo watch a public TV showing a live broadcast of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn speaking from Lebanon at his press conference Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
crime

Japanese gov't, prosecutors condemn Ghosn's remarks in Lebanon

14 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government and prosecutors on Thursday condemned ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn's "one-sided" claims about his escape from Japan at a press conference in Lebanon, saying they "failed to justify his acts."

Speaking to reporters past midnight in Tokyo soon after the Beirut event, Justice Minister Masako Mori said his illegal departure from Japan "could never be forgiven under the system of any country," and that the government "can never overlook (his attempt to) propagate erroneous facts about the legal system and its management of our country in a bid to justify his acts."

Mori said she wants Ghosn to openly and squarely seek judgment by a court under "our country's fair criminal justice system" if he hopes to fight the allegations against him.

It is rare for a justice minister to publicly speak about individual cases.

Tokyo prosecutors also hit back at the former Nissan chairman, saying his allegations "completely ignore his own conduct," and that "his one-sided criticism of the Japanese criminal justice system is totally unacceptable."

Takahiro Saito, deputy chief of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, dismissed Ghosn's claim that his prosecution was an act of conspiracy between prosecutors and Nissan as being "categorically false."

"Our office has developed our factual and legal arguments and disclosed the supporting evidence to Ghosn's defense counsel in order to guarantee a fair and public trial," Saito said in a statement, which was issued in both Japanese and English.

"However, by fleeing from Japan, defendant Ghosn flagrantly disregarded Japanese law to avoid the consequences of the crimes he committed."

At the press conference, Ghosn, who was due to stand trial in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, dismissed all allegations against him as being untrue.

The event, which lasted about two and a half hours, marked his first public appearance since his bold escape from Japan last week to Lebanon via Turkey.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

14 Comments
Japanese race or not, catch them all if they broke the law. That's the way it should be.

I still don't know if he is innocent. Gone is doing something good, because it might chip the wall of collapsed justice here.

In contrary , Japanese hard headed old-fashioned relics do not seem to think that way

4 ( +4 / -0 )

What else CAN they say? Interesting that this came out in the middle of the night! And it is also a "pot-kettle-black" moment here, as up until now it was them that was doing all the talking!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Mori said she wants Ghosn to openly and squarely seek judgment by a court under "our country's fair criminal justice system" 

She said this with a straight face too!

7 ( +7 / -0 )

"failed to justify his acts."

And how about prosecutors where are the evidence of his wrongdoings? For over a year you couldn't get it??

Lame move by office to give this statement before he even finished his conference.

You failed Japan. Now everyone will hear about it.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

He should have named some lawbreakers and revealed some secrets o f Nissan and the prosecutors and the police rather than whining about he couldn't see he's family or something.

That would have been more entertaining if he did.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeah whatever... Japan losing face. That's all this is about. More and mo

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Wait, wait, wait... the J-gov and prosecutors have the temerity to call Ghosn's press conference a 'one sided' affair?

What do they think they've been doing for over a year? Playing Pokemon? Being fair? Telling both sides?

Oh, wait... never mind. Now I remember who's issuing statements.

Just take your loss of face and move on, Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"our country's fair criminal justice system"

That might be the funniest thing on JT this year.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

One-sided affair according to Japangov.

Just like has been said already by commentators here. Ghosn claimed he wasn't allowed to say any of this back in Japan, he didn't have a moment of freedom and they denied his legal team to even hear words about what sort of "evidence" they had gathered on him. Yet now when they can't bully him into submission anymore, it is a "one-sided" affair. That's rich.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What hyperbole !! All In defense of their evil selves.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Rarely do arms of the Japanese state get so publicly attacked in Japan and shared in the media. An embarrassing moment for them, but well deserved.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@Ah-so

Japanese love it when they get someone in a vulnerable position. Their culture is mostly based on kicking those who are down then glorifying themselves. Samurai anyone ?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

one-sided???? Seriously???

Dude, I nearly spit out my morning coffee. The thing is, she probably believes it too!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

the government "can never overlook (his attempt to) propagate erroneous facts about the legal system and its management of our country in a bid to justify his acts."

And THAT is what this is really about!!!

They cannot tolerate that someone has accused them, in front of the world, of having a corrupt and medieval justice system!!

Ever since the Meiji Restoration, Japan has sought to prove that they are equal to any other country in the world.

And Ghosn has basically said.... nope, your justice system is still in the dark ages!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

