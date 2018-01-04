Japanese man killed in stabbing spree in Ireland

A Japanese man was stabbed to death and two other men were injured in separate attacks on the streets of Ireland Wednesday. Police investigating the incidents said terrorism is one line of inquiry.
Police said an 18-year-old Egyptian national has been arrested and detained at the Dundalk Police Station in the Republic of Ireland just south of the border with Northern Ireland.
The suspect has not been identified or charged. Police believe he had been seeking asylum in the Republic of Ireland in recent days.
Police did not release the name of the stabbing victim, but said he is a 24-year-old Japanese man who had been living in Ireland for the past year.
An autopsy is underway, police said.
The victim was attacked on the street and stabbed in the back Wednesday morning in Dundalk. He died at the scene. Media reports say the other injuries took place in other parts of Dundalk, with one person being stabbed and another attacked with an iron post.
Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said police received emergency calls from three separate locations in the Dundalk area and were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, who was carrying a large fence post when taken into custody.
He added that the first attack was reported at about 9 a.m. local time, and the attacks were spread out over 40 minutes.
He said no motive has been established and that terrorism is being seen as one possibility.
"We will endeavor to establish the suspect's background, who they are and where they have come from and why are they here," Mangan said at a hastily organized press briefing in Dundalk.
Police indicated the stabbing victim was chosen at random and Mangan said it was not clear why an "innocent bystander" would be attacked.
Mangan said the suspect had been in contact with police two days earlier when questions were asked about his immigration status.
Ah_so
Very sad. A very out of the way place - last place you would expect this type of thing.
Terrorism has not been confirmed or discounted at this stage, so we should avoid jumping to conclusions, but Ireland has had a lot of recent arrivals from troubled and war torn countries recently and inevitably young men bring a degree of crime and disorder with them.
cla68
We shouldn’t jump to conclusions. There’s a 1% chance the perpetrator was an Egyptian Christian.
Yubaru
How quickly people forget. sadly Ireland is not the "last place" to expect this type of crime.
albaleo
Not so out of the way if you're traveling between the UK and Ireland.
Luddite
Seriously? The UK/ROI border has been subject to many terrorist attacks.
Yubaru
Hence my comment, and it's not just the relatively recent Islamic related terrorism. There is a long history of violence and terrorism in Ireland.
seadog538
The arrested man has been described as being of Egyptian nationality. If this is so, there is a strong chance that he is an adherent of Islam. It would not be the first time that a non-Muslim has been murdered on a street in the UK. Lee Rigby, butchered to death in Greenwich,London,in 2013,springs to mind.
Reckless
RIP young man.
cracaphat
Oh please. Every crime nowadays is considered terrorism.
Ah_so
Quite a few people have been killed in the streets of the UK in terrorist attacks. The key distinction is that this happened in the Republic of Ireland - a separate country.
Ah_so
As far as I'm aware, we do not know know yet whether this was a religiouslyinspired terrorist attack, although it is likely that the attacker was a Muslim.
Regardless of that, just because the border experienced a lot of violence during the troubles, it is not the sort of place where you would today expect a multiple stabbing incident of this nature.
buchailldana
as an Irish in Japan I am very sorry to hear this news.Deepest condolences to the Japanese man's family.Some of the above comments are bizarre if not ignorant.
Luddite
Except this muder took place in the Republic of Ireland, not the UK. Different country.
Luddite
Why not? You been there?
Aussieboy
Stabbed in the back, what a cowardly act.
Toasted Heretic
Dundalk can be an edgy place - I did think this was going to be about Limerick, mind.
I was not aware Dundalk had reverted back to the UK. Best let the strongly nationalist community there know. They might have a thing or two to say about that.
M3M3M3
Who thought it would be a good idea to allow an 18 year old single and unemployed Egyptian migrant to freely walk the streets of Europe like this? This is a case of negligent homicide by the politicians in my opinion. We really should be holding all asylum seekers in detention centres until their asylum claims are either verified or rejected. Even if accepted, they should be resettled in 3rd countries which are more compatible with their native language, religion and cuture. We have countless studies showing that migration to a radically foreign culture is a trigger for schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. The international refugee protection system is in desperate need of an overhaul for the 21st century.
Toasted Heretic
Yeah, unemployment has always been a problem in the ROI, as has the carrying of knives in certain areas. Ireland has plenty of immigrants and refugees who settled in just fine.
M3M3M3
That's probably because Ireland is protected from the most dubious asylum seekers by the Dublin convention (which allows them to immediately deport all asylum seekers to the first country they entered the EU through) and by not being part of the borderless Schengen area. The vast majority of asylum seekers in Ireland are either those who have been living in Ireland prior to making their claim, or those few elite individuals who are granted a visa and can afford to fly directly into Ireland from outside of the EU. You cannot trumpet open borders and 'refugees welcome' for others while knowing that you can always retreat to the safety of fortress Ireland.