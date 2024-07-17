Japanese soccer player Sano arrested for alleged sex assault

Japanese soccer player Kaishu Sano, who has played for the national team, has been arrested with two other men on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Tokyo hotel, police said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who won his first cap for Japan last November, and two men in their 20s are suspected of colluding in a sexual assault in the capital's Bunkyo Ward sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Tokyo police have not said how the three responded to the allegations.

The woman in her 30s contacted law enforcement immediately after the alleged assault. Officers found the three men in a street close to the hotel, and they were arrested late Sunday after being questioned on a voluntary basis, according to the police and investigative sources.

The three men are believed to have eaten with the woman and a friend of hers on Saturday evening before heading to the hotel together. The woman's friend went home before the incident, they said.

The arrest comes after German Bundesliga club Mainz announced on July 3 that it had signed a four-year deal until 2028 with the defensive midfielder. He had previously been with J.League first-division team Kashima Antlers.

In a post on X, Mainz said it was "surprised" by the reports of Sano's arrest but refrained from commenting further on the case, citing a lack of information. The player had been due to join the club for training next Sunday, the team said.

Kashima Antlers released a statement expressing "great concern" in its capacity as the player's former club. "Due to the nature of the case, the club does not have the details and will continue to watch the situation closely," it read.

Sano has four caps for Japan and was part of the Samurai Blue squad for the Asian Cup tournament held in Qatar from January to February.

© KYODO