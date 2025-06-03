 Japan Today
Japanese social media user held over ¥3 mil extortion to delete post

TOKYO

A Japanese social media personality has been arrested for allegedly extorting a man out of 3 million yen in exchange for removing his private details from the internet, Tokyo police said Monday.

Yuki Azuma, 29, who posts as Entertainer Orihara, is known for exposing apparent secrets of famous people on social media, according to the police.

He allegedly uploaded the personal information and headshot of a 30-year-old man to X, and extorted the money from him at a Tokyo restaurant in October last year.

Azuma hinted at further posts, telling the man he was considering releasing "everything," the police said.

He has remained silent about the allegations, they said.

Not agree what he did, at least he knows his right.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

