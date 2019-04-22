Japanese woman dead, 4 other Japanese injured in Sri Lanka attacks

Police inspect the explosion area at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday.

One Japanese national has been confirmed dead and four more were wounded in Sri Lankan bomb attacks over the weekend that killed about 290 people, including at least 35 foreigners, a Japanese government official said Monday.

According to another official, the slain Japanese woman was local resident Kaori Takahashi who was having breakfast with her family at the Shangri-La Hotel. An official at the Japanese Embassy was said to be among the four injured in one of the eight blasts in Colombo and other parts of the country.

Telecommunications firm KDDI Corp said a male employee who was on a business trip was also injured in the attacks targeting luxury hotels and churches as Easter Sunday masses were in progress.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday expressed his condolences to the Sri Lankan people and said he felt "a deep sadness and great anger" at the attacks, which local authorities believe were carried out by religious extremists.

"Japan will stand with Sri Lanka and the international community to combat terrorism," he told reporters in Tokyo.

The Japanese government said it has dispatched a special unit to Sri Lanka to gather information from local investigative authorities on the Japanese victims and the attackers.

In total, at least 500 people were injured in the attacks.

Sri Lanka, an island nation sitting off the southeastern tip of India, has a population of about 21 million people. There were 767 Japanese nationals living there as of October 2017.

The bombings could deal a blow to the country's tourism industry, which had been recovering following the end of a 26-year-long civil war in 2009.

Major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp said it had confirmed by Sunday night the safety of all tourists staying in Sri Lanka via its tours. The company said it was weighing whether to proceed with upcoming tours during the 10-day Golden Week holiday beginning this Saturday.

The Tokyo office of Sri Lankan travel agency Yathra Travels Ltd has already seen several cancellations among the roughly 100 people signed up for tours during the holiday period, an agency official said. The company said it is considering changing itineraries to ensure the safety of tourists.

Katsuyuki Matsumoto, head of the Sri-Lanka Asia Association, lamented the terror attacks, saying the country "with beautiful sea and mountains is a desirable resort." The association works with travel agencies and advises them on tour planning.

In the blasts, foreign nationals including Chinese, American and Dutch were also killed. According to local reports, 13 people were arrested in connection with the bombings but no claim of responsibility has been made so far.

