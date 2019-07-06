Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Junior high school student in Saitama stabbed to death by classmate

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A male junior high school student died Saturday after being stabbed the previous day by a fellow student in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, according to police.

A 14-year-old student was held on suspicion of attempted murder after Kotaro Hongo, 13, was found Friday near the arrested student's home with stab wounds to his upper body, the police said Saturday.

Kotaro was taken unconscious and in critical condition to a hospital but died of his wounds early Saturday.

The police believe the two began quarreling while studying together at the 14-year-old student's home. His grandmother was at home at the time.

The 14-year-old boy has admitted to the stabbing, telling the police that they had had "a quarrel about a textbook."

Another student who was on his way join them to study for their final exams found Kotaro lying in front of the home, according to the police.

The 14-year-old student initially told police officers arriving at the scene that Kotaro had committed suicide.

A 14-year-old girl at the same school said the two belonged to the school's table tennis club and appeared to get along well. She said she had never seen them argue.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments


WTF you need to go stab someone over a textbook for?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ah, Saitama is back in the news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

