Justice minister apologizes as 6,600 police hunt fugitive thief

Japan's justice minister apologized Tuesday over the escape of a "model" inmate who fled an open prison more than a week ago, as the number of police hunting him passed 6,000.
About 6,600 police officers are now engaged in a fruitless manhunt for 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao, who was serving time for multiple thefts, according to officials.
The case is making headline news in Japan with TV channels picking over the manhunt in minute detail.
Hirao gave guards the slip on April 8, vanishing from the facility, an "open institution" where inmates can walk around freely.
Police have detected the fugitive's fingerprints and several thefts have been reported since his escape but he remains on the lam.
The stolen items include socks, a mobile phone, a wallet, a pair of sandals and a car key, whose owner found a polite note -- apparently from the fugitive -- saying: "I'm borrowing your car but I won't damage it."
Justice Minister Yoko Kawakami felt the need to apologize for the difficulties in recapturing the criminal, saying: "I heard the incident has caused anxiety among local residents, especially since there are many elderly people living alone... I feel truly sorry."
Kaawakami added that 96 prison officers had been assigned around the clock to protect schools on Mukaishima island in Hiroshima Prefecture, where the fugitive is believed to be hiding.
Slowing the search is the fact that there are about 1,000 vacant houses on the island, but police need permission from owners each time they search inside, according to the Mainichi Shimbun.
The hilly landscape also prevents officers from spotting the convict from a helicopter, the paper said.
The island is about 22 square kilometers in area with a population of around 22,000.
"Terror and anxiety on a peaceful island," headlined Fuji TV, presenting a panel discussion about the case.
A total of 21 inmates have escaped since the opening of the prison in 1961.© 2018 AFP
Tommy Jones
Terror caused by a thief? A bit hyperbolic, Fuji TV.
Laguna
Above photo subtitle: "When your boss tries to cover up his mistake by making you perform ridiculous actions but you do not have the ability to protest so you silently go along."
MarkX
This should make for a great movie!
gogogo
This is more about saving face that a petty criminal on the run. The police and media have painted a picture of a radioactive serial murder roaming the streets. What a waste of man power.
Cricky
The stolen items include socks, a mobile phone, a wallet, a pair of sandals and a car key, whose owner found a polite note -- apparently from the fugitive -- saying: "I'm borrowing your car but I won't damage it."
This dude is a legend 6,600 police and they can't find him on a small island. And he has good manners.
skotmanforyou
When i said it was a waste of resources a week ago because he was just a thief and not a murderer i got like 8 thumbs down. Let's see what people think now
borscht
It will only be fruitless if they don’t capture him. Perhaps it could read: engaged in a so-far fruitless manhunt. Or, better yet, engaged in a manhunt.
Also, it’s good to know that helicopters are useless at spotting people in a hilly landscape, like, uh, most of Japan.
Cricky
Perhaps the police can hold hands and walk across the island there is enough of them.
Disillusioned
Nah, the terror is caused by the 6,600 police swarming the island.
Tommy Jones
You're giving Fuji TV a lot of credit if you're claiming it meant the police. Somehow, I detect sarcasm.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Should be apologizing for the waste of money!!!!
Tommy Jones
Borscht: Exactly.
Kobe White Bar Owner
This is a good example of Japanese "logic"