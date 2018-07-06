Justice minister says she ordered Aum executions after 'careful consideration'

A newspaper employee distributes an extra edition reporting the execution of Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara, whose real name is Chizuo Matsumoto, in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who ordered the executions of Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara and six of his followers, said Friday capital punishment is "unavoidable" for heinous crimes.

At a press conference hours after the executions, Kamikawa said she made the order after "careful consideration" because the death penalty is an extremely serious punishment that ends a person's life.

Kamikawa said she is aware of various opinions as to whether Japan should continue to have capital punishment.

But she defended the death penalty at the Justice Ministry, saying it is necessary for those committing atrocious crimes, otherwise such offenses will continue to happen, and much of the public also believes in the system.

Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's capital punishment has drawn international criticism as most developed countries have already done away with the system. But debate on abolishing the death penalty remains sluggish in the country.

Earlier in the day, the seven death-row inmates were executed for their roles in the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, which claimed the lives of 13 people and left more than 6,200 others injured, among other crimes.

Kamikawa explained that the series of crimes committed by the Aum members were "systematic, well-planned and unprecedented" and terrified the world by using chemical weapons.

"It is needless to say that finalized court rulings should be rigorously implemented in a country ruled by law," said Kamikawa, who also ordered two executions in late 2017.

A justice minister should respond to court rulings and deliberation must be made particularly "in a careful and calm manner" for the death penalty, she said.

During the one hour-long press conference, the think tank researcher-turned minister, who returned to the post in last August, repeatedly looked at documents believed to be prepared by ministry officials and merely read aloud what was written in them in response to a barrage of questions from reporters.

Kamikawa said she had sealed the execution order documents on Tuesday, but avoided answering other key questions, for example, why the seven were selected from the 13 Aum death-row inmates and why the punishment was carried out at this time.

She ordered the execution of one inmate when she previously served as justice minister between 2014 and 2015.

Asahara was executed along with Yoshihiro Inoue, 48, Tomomitsu Niimi, 54, Tomomasa Nakagawa, 55, Kiyohide Hayakawa, 68, Masami Tsuchiya, 53, and Seiichi Endo, 58. Asahara was executed at a Tokyo detention center, while the others were hanged at the same detention center as well as those in Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.

In March, seven of the 13 Aum death row inmates were transferred from the Tokyo detention center to other facilities across the country, fanning speculation they could be executed anytime. Some of those transferred were not among the seven hanged Friday.

Inoue, who was among the transferred seven, filed for a retrial at the time. Japan usually does not execute people who are seeking retrial.

The move drew sharp criticism from some lawmakers as well as Amnesty International, which called capital punishment "the ultimate denial of human rights."

Victims of Aum crimes and their families largely welcomed the move, which came decades after the crimes were committed due to prolonged trials. Some said Japan has now lost a chance to hear an account of the crimes from Matsumoto, who had stopped making meaningful speeches from the middle of his first trial, which started in April 1996.

"The time has come. That was my only thought," said Shizue Takahashi, 71, who lost her then-50-year-old husband, the assistant stationmaster Kazumasa, in the Tokyo subway sarin attack, adding many others had been waiting for the day.

"A third of my life has been affected by Aum. Thinking that makes me feel frustrated," Takahashi said.

Aum evolved from a yoga school established by Asahara in 1984 and had about 1,400 live-in followers and over 10,000 lay followers at one point. It renamed itself Aleph in 2000 and two splinter groups have been formed, including one established by high-profile former member Fumihiro Joyu.

Following reports of the executions, Joyu reiterated his apology to people affected by Aum but said he is no longer part of the original cult.

"As I also bear a heavy responsibility, I would like to apologize to the victims," he said, although adding, "I have left Aleph more than 10 years ago, and I don't have any special feelings (for Asahara)."

