Justice minister says she ordered Aum executions after 'careful consideration'

Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who ordered the executions of Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara and six of his followers, said Friday capital punishment is "unavoidable" for heinous crimes.
At a press conference hours after the executions, Kamikawa said she made the order after "careful consideration" because the death penalty is an extremely serious punishment that ends a person's life.
Kamikawa said she is aware of various opinions as to whether Japan should continue to have capital punishment.
But she defended the death penalty at the Justice Ministry, saying it is necessary for those committing atrocious crimes, otherwise such offenses will continue to happen, and much of the public also believes in the system.
Japan's capital punishment has drawn international criticism as most developed countries have already done away with the system. But debate on abolishing the death penalty remains sluggish in the country.
Earlier in the day, the seven death-row inmates were executed for their roles in the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, which claimed the lives of 13 people and left more than 6,200 others injured, among other crimes.
Kamikawa explained that the series of crimes committed by the Aum members were "systematic, well-planned and unprecedented" and terrified the world by using chemical weapons.
"It is needless to say that finalized court rulings should be rigorously implemented in a country ruled by law," said Kamikawa, who also ordered two executions in late 2017.
A justice minister should respond to court rulings and deliberation must be made particularly "in a careful and calm manner" for the death penalty, she said.
During the one hour-long press conference, the think tank researcher-turned minister, who returned to the post in last August, repeatedly looked at documents believed to be prepared by ministry officials and merely read aloud what was written in them in response to a barrage of questions from reporters.
Kamikawa said she had sealed the execution order documents on Tuesday, but avoided answering other key questions, for example, why the seven were selected from the 13 Aum death-row inmates and why the punishment was carried out at this time.
She ordered the execution of one inmate when she previously served as justice minister between 2014 and 2015.
Asahara was executed along with Yoshihiro Inoue, 48, Tomomitsu Niimi, 54, Tomomasa Nakagawa, 55, Kiyohide Hayakawa, 68, Masami Tsuchiya, 53, and Seiichi Endo, 58. Asahara was executed at a Tokyo detention center, while the others were hanged at the same detention center as well as those in Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.
In March, seven of the 13 Aum death row inmates were transferred from the Tokyo detention center to other facilities across the country, fanning speculation they could be executed anytime. Some of those transferred were not among the seven hanged Friday.
Inoue, who was among the transferred seven, filed for a retrial at the time. Japan usually does not execute people who are seeking retrial.
The move drew sharp criticism from some lawmakers as well as Amnesty International, which called capital punishment "the ultimate denial of human rights."
Victims of Aum crimes and their families largely welcomed the move, which came decades after the crimes were committed due to prolonged trials. Some said Japan has now lost a chance to hear an account of the crimes from Matsumoto, who had stopped making meaningful speeches from the middle of his first trial, which started in April 1996.
"The time has come. That was my only thought," said Shizue Takahashi, 71, who lost her then-50-year-old husband, the assistant stationmaster Kazumasa, in the Tokyo subway sarin attack, adding many others had been waiting for the day.
"A third of my life has been affected by Aum. Thinking that makes me feel frustrated," Takahashi said.
Aum evolved from a yoga school established by Asahara in 1984 and had about 1,400 live-in followers and over 10,000 lay followers at one point. It renamed itself Aleph in 2000 and two splinter groups have been formed, including one established by high-profile former member Fumihiro Joyu.
Following reports of the executions, Joyu reiterated his apology to people affected by Aum but said he is no longer part of the original cult.
"As I also bear a heavy responsibility, I would like to apologize to the victims," he said, although adding, "I have left Aleph more than 10 years ago, and I don't have any special feelings (for Asahara)."© KYODO
zichi
There are still around 1500 followers.
Vince Black
What's to consider?
Drop every single one of them
kurisupisu
What were the reasons for Aum’s attacks on society?
Why did many intelligent people join?
The death penalty makes sure that society will never understand.
Tom Webb
Asahara + 6 rest in Hell !
NCIS Reruns
The government here does a pretty good job of covering up the details of executions, but eventually the story will be leaked about how each of the seven men reacted from the time they were informed they were to be executed to the moment the trap was sprung. I've read different versions for the same person. Okubo Kiyoshi, a serial rapist-murderer in the 1970s, was initially claimed to have walked to the gallows resolutely, but a later account claimed he broke down and blubbered like a kid.
ebisen
...good riddance.
elephant200
A very very long overdue justice has prevail! Took 23 years to kill this guy, very amazing!
Disillusioned
Nope! Asahara should have rotted his remaining days of blindness in a cell. Death for him was a parole.
Hakman
No it doesn't. There are still plenty of former Aum members who can shed light on those questions.
My speculative answers on those questions would be:
Question 1: Because Aum was evil.
Question 2: Because intelligent people sometimes do evil things. In fact, Satan himself is very intelligent, and very cunning.
I'm not a big death penalty fan, myself. But I'm not exactly an ardent opponent either.
And in this case, after 23 years of careful consideration, the Japanese government decided it was a more than appropriate punishment. So, so be it.
theFritzX
Kill em all.
noypikantoku
Death penalty is a legal revenge, so please don't say that DP helps stop these kinds of offenses from happening again as Japan has Death Penalty but heinous crimes are still happening every single day. So if that is your justification for DP then it is not working. So the best is just stop sugar coating it and just admit that you support the eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth law. End of story.
u_s__reamer
Minister Kamikawa, the female mouthpiece for a nasty message is merely the carefully selected "cat's paw" pulled out the politicians' "Hello Kitty" bag of tricks in order to deliver a sugar-coated justification for state-sanctioned murder, citing the necessity of a "deterrent" for anyone who causes social mayhem with unpleasant, political ramifications for the government. As others have pointed out, many killers are mentally disturbed and some even fantasize suicide by execution. There is now ample data from around the world to prove definitively that executions do not work as a deterrent. The only conceivable case for capital punishment to serve as a deterrent has never been tried or very rarely applied, i.e., to prevent government officials from committing heinous crimes on a huge scale since this particular class of humankind is conspicuous for its cowardice. They love to exercise their godlike power of life and death by, as despots have done for millennia, "killing the chicken to scare the monkey". This is their "dirty little secret" that, as Leonard Cohen sings, "everybody knows"!
Hakman
Most "heinous crimes still happening every single day" do not result in a death sentence, so that argument is on its face invalid.
In Japan, the vast majority of criminals are not executed; they are put in jail.
But there are still heinous crimes happening every single day.
So by your logic, does this mean we should no longer put criminals in jail?
Hakman
By the same logic, putting people in jail for life or for long periods doesn't work as a deterrent either -- so we should stop putting people in jail.
The vast majority of criminals do not get the death penalty; they are put in jail.
But since crimes continue to happen anyway, does this mean jail is a failure as a deterrent? Should we stop putting people in jail too?
To claim the death penalty to be a failed deterrent, you'd also have to claim that jail is also a failed deterrent. And that, therefore, we shouldn't put people in jail anymore.
Vince Black
While this is very happy news to hear of his death, it took way too long. Japan needs to act more like china in its approach to the death penalty: triial, verdict, take them out back and end it. He was alive for too long
Kevin Moore
Capital punishment is a form of self defense for society. Glad they finally "jerked him to Jesus"...