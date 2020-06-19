Kawai, wife may have paid ¥30 mil in vote buying scandal

Arrested former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri may have paid a total of around 30 million yen in cash to some 100 people in their alleged vote buying for last summer's upper house election, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

Lists believed to be used to record payment recipients, which were confiscated by Hiroshima prosecutors from the couple's home, show the amounts of money, the source said.

The 57-year-old former minister, known for having had close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and his wife were arrested Thursday on suspicion of giving 25.7 million yen in cash to 94 local politicians and supporters as rewards for their efforts to secure votes for her in the House of Councillors election last July.

Of the 94, around 40 were Hiroshima prefectural assembly members and other local politicians, according to investigative sources.

Anri Kawai, 46, won her first parliamentary seat in the election from the Hiroshima constituency.

The Kawais have denied the allegations under questioning, according to their respective lawyers, who quoted the former justice minister as saying, "I did nothing unlawful."

His wife has said she "has no recollection of doing anything illegal," according to her lawyer.

The lists were confiscated by the prosecutors in January when they were investigating Anri Kawai's former state-paid secretary who was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, for illegally paying campaigners before and after the upper house election.

The lists consisted of different types, including one apparently used to record money paid to local politicians and mayors, and another for Anri Kawai's supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture, the source said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigative team, which is now heading the probe, had been playing a central role in questioning around 100 people based on the lists before the couple's arrests.

Most of them have admitted to receiving money from Kawai or his wife, the investigative sources said earlier.

Meanwhile, the two are also suspected of destroying evidence of their alleged vote-buying by deleting text messages on the Line app to her election campaign staff, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

On Friday, their home and offices in the western Japan city of Hiroshima were searched.

In March, the Tokyo prosecutors confiscated the Kawais' smartphones at a Tokyo hotel where they were staying and found through analysis that messages on the Line app before the election had been erased. The prosecutors have recovered the data, the sources said.

Kawai went by the name Araiguma, or raccoon, in the messaging app, and his wife used the name Angie, according to the sources.

People involved in the campaign said a local assembly member, to whom he is suspected of giving cash, was mentioned in online exchanges between a group on Line members, and arrangements were also made about places to visit when an aide to Abe came in to support their campaign.

Kawai, a House of Representatives member, served as Abe's special adviser for foreign affairs and briefly assumed the post of justice minister after the upper house election.

A male acquaintance of Kawai had also asked local assembly members to gather votes for Anri Kawai upon her husband's request and reported the status to him over Line, according to the sources.

Abe appointed Kawai as justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle in September. However, he stepped down the following month in the wake of the scandal over the illegal payments to his wife's election campaigners.

