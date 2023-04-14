Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Kishida immediately left by car after the incident, which took place as he was talking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party just before his scheduled speech at Saikazaki fishing port in the city of Wakayama. According to investigative sources, Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture, was arrested at the scene.
In a speech elsewhere in the city, Kishida said the incident should not be allowed to disrupt the electoral process. "Together with you all, we have to carry on with the election."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters at the prime minister's office, "Elections are a bedrock of democracy. It is extremely unforgivable that such violence took place (at such a time)."
Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said police are investigating the suspect's motive and called for the National Police Agency to ensure the protection of VIPs.
The object was thrown at around 11:25 a.m. from among a crowd of several hundred people. A loud explosion was heard, sending people fleeing in panic, and there was a smell of burning.
Naoya Tanimoto, who was among the crowd, said he heard a loud explosion around 10 seconds after the man was wrestled to the ground. "It is usually quiet in the fishing port, so I was really scared. We were all in a panic," Tanimoto, 31, said.
Fire trucks were mobilized but there were no reports of injuries.
After the incident, Kishida was escorted by security police officers to a car parked just a dozen meters away and driven to the headquarters of the Wakayama prefectural police.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech in the city of Nara before the House of Councillors election, leading the NPA to bolster its VIP security.
The agency had also called for security to be stepped up ahead of House of Representatives by-elections in late April and the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.
The latest incident took place during official campaigning for a lower house by-election in the Wakayama No. 1 district.
A woman in her 50s who works near the fishing port said, "I thought there was some kind of explosion and something similar to what happened to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might have occurred."
In Sapporo, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of natural resources, said on the fringes of the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environmental issues that he heard about the incident.
"We are all very happy that he (Kishida) is well," Wilkinson said at the outset of a bilateral meeting with Japan's economy and trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura© KYODO
Larr Flint
Terrible news!
Japan is not SAFE country anymore.
Second US in making.
Also if you check the videos of that situation people actually run to record incident instead of getting out from the danger zone.
7thPatriarch
Kishida walks around like Abe wasn't killed for less.
wallace
Is it a copyright attack of the Abe assassination? No, but still throwing anything at a politician giving a speech is not acceptable.
rcch
WOW!…; … scary times…!
..
everyone’s safe(!)… that’s the most important thing now…; we’ll talk about the rest later.
smithinjapan
So, if it had been a real bomb, Kishida would have likely suffered the fate of Abe. Seems like again the security expected to protect the PM and other leaders has failed. Maybe cut the stump speeches? They are unwanted and annoying, and do very little for safety, obviously.
obladi
Glad Kishida was unhurt, but I share the absolute frustration with the LDP.
Fighto!
Terrible and shocking news.
Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.
Wrong. Japan remains an unbelievably safe place.
deanzaZZR
There certainly is a lot of resentment and bubbling anger, especially among the younger generation as opportunities have evaporated for many.
Security needs to be redone for the PM. Wasn't the Abe assassination enough of a wake up call?
gintonic
Terrible and shocking news.
Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.
50 years? Bit of an overreaction that? Not condoning it it but there is nothing unusual about politicians in other demokrashii countries having eggs, tomatoes, and other stuff thrown at them during campaigning. While the demonstrators are rightly punished for it, 50 years ?...c'mon.
Awa no Gaijin
That's pathetic !
garymalmgren
G7 coming up.
Glad that I don't live anywhere the venues as the security measures are going to be unbelievable after this little trial run.
kurisupisu
It’s interesting that the younger Japanese that I speak to in the present have some degree of resentment against politicians.
The young are waking up and beginning to see through the vague speeches and wasteful actions of service-to-self politicians
Casting a vote does little to change lives in Japan but history is full of violent acts that cause change
Surely, not the way for societal advancement but as we all know,
History repeats…
Speed
Time to wake up Kishida and LDP.
rcch
People are not happy…, there’s a lot of anger out there… especially among younger generations… but one thing I’m not gonna do is promote violence… / … and here we go… my previous comment is already heavily downvoted… and why? What I meant is that the safety of every single person there was the most important thing at that moment… we can talk about politics and security issues later; there are lessons to be learned… but people s safety (and that includes the PM) comes first… and here I was thinking that people would agree with me but apparently I was wrong.
Moonraker
The default response of most Japanese has, for the 40 years I have been associated with the place, always been a distrust of politicians. So much so that you often wonder whether politicians purposely encourage that in the people because they know it turns them off politics and diminishes true engagement and hence scrutiny. They certainly have a professional skill at making things boring. But that distrust is, in any case, rarely turned into action.
Fighto!
Initial reports I saw coming in were that it was a home made explosive. Now the news is that it was a smoke bomb.
50 years for a smoke bomb is harsh, I agree. 6 months for disturbing the peace may be called for though - assuming that is all this guy had in his home.
tamanegi
Just saw some video of the domestic terrorism incident in Wakayama. Complete panic and mayhem. Japan is certainly not fit to host the G7 following this. Very lucky no one was hurt. Prayers for PM Kishida today.
Elvis is here
Just remember that violent attacks are extremely rare in Japan. But there is nervousness about security around politicians, after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead while on the campaign trail last year.
Kurumazaka2.1
Fishermen got to the perp before SP’s did. They done done jacked the dude up.
Marc Lowe
This is an indication of how rude and uncivilized a country Japan has become. Abe was assassinated by a DIY gun. Now Kishida is attacked by a smoke bomb. What is the penalty for throwing a smoke bomb at a politician? I hope they punish him to the full extent of the twisted undecipherable Japanese law. When I was heckled at a live show, nobody did anything. I am grateful vigilant Japanese police officers were there to protect Kishida and arrest the bell end who chucked pyrotechnics at our revered leader. Make Japan Great Again! Please!
shogun36
Seems like the security in Japan hasn’t improved since Abe. No shocker there.
Strokey Ogre
He's a politician. He's lucky it wasn't worse.
garypen
It was a pretty loud bang for just a harmless "smoke bomb". I imagine if people were close enough to it when it exploded, there would have been injuries. Thankfully, it appears that everybody was moved away from it before it exploded.
garypen
I'd go with those initial reports. That was no "smoke bomb".
rcch
Calm down… calm down…; Japan is still ( extremely ) safe…;
most of the bad stuff happens between family members and yakuza and their associates…;
I’d say that celebrities and politicians need to keep their eyes open…; (you’re not a celebrity or a politician, right?)…;
the perverts are a problem, yes, but they’re pathetic cowards…;
considering that this country has a population of one hundred and twenty five million people, Japan “ ain’t that bad “, don’t you agree?
lunatic
Don't think Japan is ready to host the G7 summit.
Yotomaya
Lol. Now the LDP cares about democracy.
gintonic
Initial reports I saw coming in were that it was a home made explosive. Now the news is that it was a smoke bomb.
50 years for a smoke bomb is harsh, I agree. 6 months for disturbing the peace may be called for though."
That's fair enough...agreed.
Elvis is here
Yep
one_consciousness
Japan is becoming more violent and rapidly losing its long massaged image of being safe.
diego
better watch out ! Japan has become a unsafe country! maybe that man was a Abe fun! you never know
Sh1mon M4sada
I don't see this as anger or politics, I see it as part of a national psyche. As distinct from South Koreans where people with a grievance will protest on the main street of parliament, most often hiring trucks with billboards etc., blaring away making sure the whole world knows their grievance. I kid you not, I saw a protest about an arranged marriaged that dailed to take place, and as far as the bride to be's mother is concerned, the world is about to end.
Japanese people with a grievance will not say anything to your face let alone shout it out in public, they just sneek up on you, sometime trying hard to even hide who they are. Obvious examples - this and Abe shooting.
...or Singaporeans who have no grievance whatsoever, because their government is perfect, the society the government created is perfect...
one_consciousness
And politicians clearly.
Its safety ranking has fallen from 8th to 10th in the last few years.
RINFO
"Seems like the security in Japan hasn’t improved since Abe. No shocker there"
...
Elvis is here
Same logic applies to grumpy pants.
Still none the wiser. Is c'mon French?
Garthgoyle
After watching the video how security officers reacted, thinking back how Abe was killed doesn't surprise me at all.
I was once in Hokkaido and ran into what I can guess was international politicians (possibly Korean) and these men in black were everywhere. Including barricades around the city, black sedans, and so many officers.
Quantity vs quality.
They've got the numbers (and the money). But after that video, and pictures shown here in JT of police getting ready for G7, I think they need better tactical training.
Drills for G7: https://youtu.be/lws13HWiQXA?t=37