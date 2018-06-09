Knife rampage aboard bullet train kills 1, injures 2

A man with a knife went on a rampage aboard a shinkansen bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka Station from Tokyo late Saturday, killing one passenger and injuring two others, police said.
The police arrested Ichiro Kojima, a 22-year-old unemployed man, on suspicion of attempted murder when the Nozomi train made an emergency stop near Odawara Station southwest of Tokyo. Kojima told investigators he randomly stabbed the three because he was "feeling frustrated" and just wanted to kill someone and that anyone would do.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the No. 12 car of the shinkansen train of 16 coaches, when it was traveling between Shin-Yokohama and Odawara stations. There were around 880 passengers aboard the Nozomi 265, the day's last train bound for Shin-Osaka, according to Central Japan Railway Co, also known as JR Central.
The rampage on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line killed Kotaro Umeda, a 38-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture. Two women in their 20s sustained injuries to their heads and shoulders, the police said.
Investigators found two knives in the car where the attack took place.
Witnesses spoke of 20 to 30 passengers including many young women panicking and escaping from the direction of the No. 12 car. The train was crowded with women thought to have attended an event.
Some of the passengers were crying as they were running to other coaches, shouting "Just keep going ahead" and "he has a knife." Some were holding removed seats, apparently to protect themselves.
Kojima left home in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, last December, according to an 81-year-old woman believed to be a relative of the suspect.
After being hospitalized to treat a mental illness, he started to work in Okazaki but left the woman's house, where he had lived with her since around the age of 20.
"I have been always worried about him," the woman said in a telephone interview with Kyodo News early Sunday. She had kept calling his mobile phone but could not reach him recently.
The operators of shinkansen, often praised for its speed and punctuality, also boast its safety, with no fatalities having occurred due to derailments or malfunctions in its more than 50 years of service since 1964.
However, the high-speed trains have not been immune to crime. A few serious crimes have been committed on the trains, most recently in June 2015 when a 71-year-old man set himself on fire on a train, killing himself and another passenger.
The fire, which also occurred on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, prompted shinkansen operators to increase patrols at stations and install security cameras on trains.
However, it is difficult to check passengers' baggage considering the huge numbers of people using shinkansen.
According to JR Central, an average of 446,000 passengers used Tokaido Shinkansen trains per day in fiscal 2015.
Yubaru
Now, how was this guy stopped? Sounds to me from the article and from what I saw on the news last night, it could have been a hell of a lot worse.
zurcronium
On the Shinkansen even, like a bad movie plot.
oldman_13
Just horrible, truly nowhere is safe anymore. On a bullet train now???
It is no coincidence these incidents are increasing.
fxgai
Kid couldn’t get a job out of school and went full psycho.
RIP, man and this gets with the families...
Burning Bush
Perverts, random stabbings, nutcases galore on the trains.
I think I'll keep my loved ones in the comfort and safety of the family car.
Ricky Kaminski
The deep dark depths of the unnutured and lost soul. A young man living in hell taking revenge on existence. Very sad to see how far people can fall , and the victims they leave in their wake. Nowhere to run on a Shinkansen. How was he subdued?
Kaishu
A lot really needs to be done in Japan regarding mental health and looking for signs of when someone is about to snap. This whole "ganbatte" attitude is a blight on the Japanese culture.
u_s__reamer
In today's Japan, a highly organized, income-based society, to be without a job can be a crushing experience depriving individuals of an identity, a perilous, psychological state for a Japanese schooled in conformity that often leads to mental disintegration and violent outbursts (suicide or murder). Such is the price of living in an affluent "safe country", yet inadequately provisioned for treating vulnerable people with no income and fragile personalities.
Strangerland
Nowhere ever was. Nothing has changed other than your realization of the truth of the situation.
Are they? I've literally seen nothing to indicate they are. Can you support this claim?
koiwaicoffee
What a terrible crime. As usual, the TV will focus and give all the details about what happened, but will not try to explain why such things happen in Japan.
Strangerland
I think if you actually took the time to look up the actual statistics, you would find your family is much more safe on the train than in a car. Probably more comfortable too, though that depends on how you define comfort.
Dango bong
unemployed! shocker!
anamericaninjapan
I hope we don't have to go through metal detectors to board Shinkansens...
Tokyo-Engr
@oldman
It is no coincidence these incidents are increasing.
I do not quite understand that statement.
I also agree with Strangerman; I think statistically one is much safer on a train than in an automobile. I use the Shinkansen alot and will continue to do so.
@US Reamer - That is a very good post. In my 20 years here I have seen and benefited from the highly organized society and convenience of Japan. I also recognize the inadequacy of services for those with psychological problems (perhaps due to stigmatization). This is slowly improving but I wish it would improve faster.
In spite of all of this Japan is still proven to be by statistics one of the safest countries in the world to live in. Much safer than the country of my citizenship.
Cosmos1
Right we have been through this before:
Boarding a train is much the same as boarding any form of shared transport: We have arrived in the day of body and baggage checks no matter where you live in the world :
Traveler ~ Conductor : I would like a safety trip ticket to where I am going please
Alfie Noakes
You don't live in Japan as you said yourself so how do you know? And why is it no coincidence these incidents are increasing?
zichi
NHK TV
"The 22-year-old suspect told investigators that he was irritated and picked the targets at random. Officers say it could have been a premeditated act, as the suspect was carrying multiple bladed objects."
He boarded the train with the intent to attack the other passengers.
Sad and tragic day for those involved and will have a knock on effect with Shinkansen travelers.
gelendestrasse
I 'd like to say this is a random thing but until we get a grip on helping people with mental health issues this is only going to get worse.
liarsnfools
Easy to get on a Shinkansen. Perhaps some greater gate control should be in order.
Bungle
Japanese news reports the choice of weapon as a billhook; a tool which is commonly used for lopping the branches of trees when coppicing woodland.
Cochise
All the abuse thrown at those stating the obvious on this site: Japan is becoming crazily more and more dangerous.
Andrew Crisp
Previous history of mental illness most likely never recovered from.
At this stage travelling on trains in Japan is still relatively safe, China and Europe have high speed train networks wonder how they manage the safety aspect.
Speed
I ride the shink all the time and will probably keep an extra eye out for crazies. But the nut in this pic looks like half the young guys on the train.
JeffLee
@strangerland
The security business is an indictor...and it's a boom industry in Japan right now. More Japanese are paying more money to protect themselves.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/645475/smart-home-security-revenue-in-japan/
newcomer123
This makes me so angry because I have a strong feeling that this guy will not be sentenced for life. Probably 10+ years or even less. In Japan, criminals get away with it too easily. I wish we can send viscious criminals like this one altogether to the island in the middle of nowhere and nuke them.
Toasted Heretic
Simple as that?
And the demonisation of the unemployed continues. There are millions of unemployed people who aren't mentally ill and don't go around attacking other people.
I'd like to know the root causes of these rare attacks, but as usual, we never get the details.
Toasted Heretic
Since I cannot downvote this, I'm going to say that rather than nuking the mentally ill, perhaps we should be asking more questions about the society we live in and what we can do to help those less fortunate than ourselves.
And it's a given, of course, that I don't condone this horrific attack and my thoughts are with the families of those hurt and killed by his actions.
bjohnson23
The famous cliché ""feeling frustrated" and just wanted to kill someone and that anyone would do" strikes again.. no news here. other than it was at a Shinkansen, but not enough to go ape bat crazy like the US with over kill security systems, etc...
Jalapeno
Your life is always in the hands of strangers. Most drivers will stop at a red light. Some will not. You're always rolling the dice when you step out the front door of your house, whether you intend to board a train, ride in a car, or just walk down the street. Better to stay at home where nothing could possibly happen to you. It's not like J-land has any natural disasters or anything of that sort.
nitpickyned
@JeffLee
A booming security business is an indicator of... a feeling of insecurity (warranted or not) combined with special pricing/advertising. It is not a valid answer to @Strangerland's request for relevant statistical data regarding real crime numbers.