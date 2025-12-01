Knife-wielding man arrested after incident at Tokyo DisneySea hotel

Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a Chinese man in his 30s after an incident at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta in Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, the suspect, armed with a knife, entered a banquet hall at the hotel. A hotel employee called 110 at around 8 p.m. and said that a man with a knife was causing a disturbance, TV Asahi reported.

The man removed a knife with a blade approximately 20 cm long from his backpack, brandished it at those around him, and then fled from the hotel in the direction of Maihama Station.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was detained in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The man is said to be a former employee of a company that was using the banquet hall at the time.

