Prince Hisahito, accompanied by his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, poses for photos at Ochanomizu University junior high school before attending the entrance ceremony in Tokyo on April 8. Photo: Pool via REUTERS
Knives found near Prince Hisahito's desk at Tokyo school

2 Comments
TOKYO

Two knives were found near the classroom desk of Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito, with security camera footage showing a man trespassed on the grounds of his Tokyo junior high school, police said Saturday.

The footage shows a helmeted middle-aged man clad in blue entering Ochanomizu University Junior High School on Friday around noon, according to the police.

Prince Hisahito, who began attending the school this month, was not in the classroom at the time when the knives are believed to have been left there.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the man it suspects entered the school building disguised as a construction worker in order to leave the knives.

The discovery of the knives came just ahead of next week's imperial succession which will promote the young prince to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of his 85-year-old grandfather, Emperor Akihito, on Tuesday and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito the following day.

Prince Fumihito, father of Prince Hisahito, will be first in the line after the imperial succession.

Does this mean anything? Maybe someone just misplaced their cutlery.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Some idiot wanting to make a point on behalf of his organization. P

With a little imagination it could even be a subtle warning to his father re Yasukuni.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

