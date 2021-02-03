Lawmaker Anri Kawai resigns over 2019 vote-buying scandal

Upper house member Anri Kawai, who was found guilty last month of vote-buying in the 2019 election, on Wednesday submitted her resignation as a lawmaker, a source close to the lawmaker said.

Kawai, 47, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party due to the scandal, has chosen to quit before the two-week period allowed to file an appeal in her case ends Thursday. She would have been removed as a lawmaker automatically if and when the court ruling is finalized.

Her husband Katsuyuki Kawai, 57, a former justice minister and a lower house member, is also standing trial over the vote-buying scandal.

On Jan 21, the Tokyo District Court sentenced Anri Kawai to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years, for conspiring with her husband, who also left the LDP, to violate the election law by handing out 1.6 million yen in total to four Hiroshima prefectural assembly members between March and May in 2019.

She denied all charges against her.

As her resignation will vacate a House of Councillors seat representing Hiroshima Prefecture, a by-election to choose her replacement is slated to be held on April 25, the same date set for by-elections in Hokkaido and Nagano.

The upcoming by-elections are expected to provide a gauge on the prospects for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose approval ratings have recently plummeted over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, although the LDP will not field a candidate in the House of Representatives race in Hokkaido.

