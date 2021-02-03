Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lawmaker Anri Kawai resigns over 2019 vote-buying scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Upper house member Anri Kawai, who was found guilty last month of vote-buying in the 2019 election, on Wednesday submitted her resignation as a lawmaker, a source close to the lawmaker said.

Kawai, 47, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party due to the scandal, has chosen to quit before the two-week period allowed to file an appeal in her case ends Thursday. She would have been removed as a lawmaker automatically if and when the court ruling is finalized.

Her husband Katsuyuki Kawai, 57, a former justice minister and a lower house member, is also standing trial over the vote-buying scandal.

On Jan 21, the Tokyo District Court sentenced Anri Kawai to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years, for conspiring with her husband, who also left the LDP, to violate the election law by handing out 1.6 million yen in total to four Hiroshima prefectural assembly members between March and May in 2019.

She denied all charges against her.

As her resignation will vacate a House of Councillors seat representing Hiroshima Prefecture, a by-election to choose her replacement is slated to be held on April 25, the same date set for by-elections in Hokkaido and Nagano.

The upcoming by-elections are expected to provide a gauge on the prospects for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose approval ratings have recently plummeted over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, although the LDP will not field a candidate in the House of Representatives race in Hokkaido.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Where are the prosecutors? Shouldn't she be in jail subjected to endless questioning? Denied seeing her culpable husband, a lawyer, not recorded, questioning? What's going on?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo