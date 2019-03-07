Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, foreground, and his lawyer Takashi Takano chat in a car after Ghosn was bailed out from Tokyo's Detention Center in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
crime

Lawyer apologizes for embarrassing Ghosn with disguise during release

By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

The mystery of Carlos Ghosn's strange attire when he was released from Japanese detention has been solved, with his lawyer saying Friday that it was an effort to protect the former chairman of Nissan from intense media attention.

Many had been baffled by why Ghosn was wearing a blue cap, surgical mask and a construction worker's outfit when he was released on bail Wednesday. The disguise has riveted Japanese tabloid media, with one TV show even featuring a reenactment with a man dressed in the same outfit.

costume.jpg
Carlos Ghosn, wearing a blue cap, face mask and workman's uniform, walks out with security guards from the Tokyo Detention Center on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Lawyer Takashi Takano said in a blog post that he takes full responsibility for what he called the "theater of disguise" and he apologized for its failure.

The crowd of media that had been at the facility, waiting for hours, spotted Ghosn despite his outfit and followed the van he entered across town in a spectacle broadcast live on television.

"My immature plan, as a result, has tarnished the reputation that he has devoted his whole life to build," Takano said of his client.

Takano said he came up with the disguise scheme because he was worried that the place Ghosn will be living "would be known throughout the world." He said "by some miracle" Ghosn was able to reunite quietly with his family in his new residence.

Takano has a reputation for winning quick release on bail. He is also known for having studied U.S. law and being aware of international standards in the criminal justice system.

Ghosn, who headed the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance, has been charged with falsifying financial reports, under-reporting his income and breach of trust in having Nissan Motor Co. shoulder personal investment losses and make payments to a Saudi businessman.

He says he is innocent and that the income allegedly under-reported was never paid or decided, that Nissan never suffered the investment losses and the payments were for legitimate services.

Takano asked the media to give his client privacy, saying people who face trial need to regain their normal lives.

In Japan, suspects are routinely kept in detention until preparations for their trials are ready, meaning they are often detained for months. The court rejected two earlier requests by Ghosn for bail.

Ghosn was arrested Nov 19 and his freedom came after 108 days.

His legal team also includes Junichiro Hironaka, reputed for winning high-profile acquittals in a nation where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

