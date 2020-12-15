Lawyer for 89-year-old driver of car that killed woman, 3-year-old daughter blames faulty brake

The trial of an 89-year-old man charged with dangerous driving resulting in death resumed in Tokyo on Monday.

Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter, Riko, 3, were fatally hit by a driver in Tokyo's Ikebukuro District on April 19, 2019. Kozo Iizuka, 89, a former senior bureaucrat of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, has pleaded not guilty to negligent driving resulting in death.

Prosecutors maintain Iizuka went through a red light after pressing the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. His car, traveling at more than 90 kilometers per hour, swerved before hitting Matsunaga and her daughter who were on a bicycle.

In his opening statement, Iizuka’s lawyer claimed that Iizuka was innocent of involuntary manslaughter because he "pressed the brake pedal, but it failed to slow the car down,” Fuji TV reported. The lawyer said Iizuka’s car was more than 10 years old and that its braking system had deteriorated over time.

Iizuka's lawyer added, "The car's electronic components caused a malfunction that prevented the brakes from properly working."

When prosecutors questioned whether Iizuka might have accidentally pressed accelerator in a moment of panic, his defense attorney replied, “Mr Iizuka has maintained he did not.”

After the hearing, Takuya Matsunaga, 34, who was Mana’s husband and Riko’s father, expressed his disappointment at Iizuka’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

After the incident, Iizuka was indicted without arrest in February this year triggering a public outcry that he had been given preferential treatment due to his former government position, Kyodo News reported.

