Lawyer for 89-year-old driver of car that killed woman, 3-year-old daughter blames faulty brake

The trial of an 89-year-old man charged with dangerous driving resulting in death resumed in Tokyo on Monday.
Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter, Riko, 3, were fatally hit by a driver in Tokyo's Ikebukuro District on April 19, 2019. Kozo Iizuka, 89, a former senior bureaucrat of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, has pleaded not guilty to negligent driving resulting in death.
Prosecutors maintain Iizuka went through a red light after pressing the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. His car, traveling at more than 90 kilometers per hour, swerved before hitting Matsunaga and her daughter who were on a bicycle.
In his opening statement, Iizuka’s lawyer claimed that Iizuka was innocent of involuntary manslaughter because he "pressed the brake pedal, but it failed to slow the car down,” Fuji TV reported. The lawyer said Iizuka’s car was more than 10 years old and that its braking system had deteriorated over time.
Iizuka's lawyer added, "The car's electronic components caused a malfunction that prevented the brakes from properly working."
When prosecutors questioned whether Iizuka might have accidentally pressed accelerator in a moment of panic, his defense attorney replied, “Mr Iizuka has maintained he did not.”
After the hearing, Takuya Matsunaga, 34, who was Mana’s husband and Riko’s father, expressed his disappointment at Iizuka’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.
After the incident, Iizuka was indicted without arrest in February this year triggering a public outcry that he had been given preferential treatment due to his former government position, Kyodo News reported.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
expat
Guilty as charged. The victims' families should sue him for all he's worth.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Unbelievable. A coward until
the end. Any proof of the car not working? No. Plenty of proof that the driver was negligent, unfit to drive, and callous in the way he murdered two people. He deserves to be hung, despite his age. Give him a death befitting of his character.
Larr Flint
It's obviously TOYOTA fault. They probably didn't do the break check.
To be honest I find Japanese cars not so great anymore. They were much better in the past.
quercetum
This is an example of how far they’re willing to take it. They’d rather die than to lose face.
Even if your brakes don’t work, why would you be going 90 kph?
Bungle
Even if the brakes were faulty (which is bovine~), the driver is still culpable because he should not have been driving the car in that condition.
And in any case, as others have stated, depressing the brake pedal, even with the brake lines cut, would not have caused the car to accelerate to 90 km/h.
Cricky
'Out of millions of cars produced his just happened to be the one with faulty breaks? Has nothing at all to do with age? Incompetence, his defense is further proof that the entitled just don’t care. It’s always someone else’s fault they killed a mother and child.
ebisen
Car brakes, even in a 10 years old vehicle NEVER EVER exhibit the malfunction (sudden loss of all braking power) this driver claims. Besides, how did he reached 90km/h? Coward old jerk, man up and own your mistake. Anything less than 10 years would be an unfair sentence, and I don't care he's 90 and risks dying in prison.. So be it then.
Fighto!
Worst defense ever. I doubt there is any evidence the brake wasnt working. He wanted to beat the red, simple as that.
Throw the book at this man. 15 years in the slammer would be adequate. Rest in Peace to the poor mother and child.