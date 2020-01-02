Lebanon receives Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol red notice on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.
Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a"rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
Sources close to Ghosn said a delay to a trial and a strict ban on communicating with his wife motivated him to go ahead with a plan to use a private security company to smuggle him out of Japan via private jet.
According to Kyodo news agency, Ghosn was smuggled out with the help of two private security operatives who pretended to be part of a music band for a Christmas party at his residence.
Quoting a Lebanese consultant in Tokyo, Kyodo said Ghosn hid in an instrument case before boarding a private jet -- a scenario a member of Ghosn's entourage has previously denied.
One of the operatives was a former Marine employed by a U.S. security firm while the second worked for a Lebanese firm, Kyodo said.
The Interpol red notice, which calls on authorities to arrest a wanted person, was received by Lebanon's internal security forces and has yet to be referred to the judiciary, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.
A senior Lebanese security official said it was not yet clear if Ghosn would be summoned for questioning over the warrant but said Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign states.
In past cases in which Lebanon has received red notices for Lebanese citizens resident in the country, the suspects have not been detained but their passports have been confiscated and bail has been set, the judicial source said.
Ghosn holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship. He has deep ties to Lebanon, the country of his childhood, where his investments include a stake in a bank, real estate and a vineyard.
Sources close to Ghosn said he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun shortly after arriving to Beirut and was greeted warmly, though the presidency denied such a meeting took place.
Speaking to broadcaster MTV, caretaker defense minister Elias Bou Saab said Lebanon played no official role in Ghosn's exit from Japan.
Turkish police on Thursday detained seven people, including four pilots, as part of an investigation into Ghosn's passage through the country, a police spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman said the other detainees were two airport ground staff and one cargo worker, and all seven were expected to give statements in court on Thursday.
Flight tracking data suggests Ghosn used two different planes to fly to Istanbul and then to Lebanon.
TRIAL DELAYED
The sources close to Ghosn said he was prompted to flee after a recent court session in which he learned that the second of two trials would be delayed until April 2021.
"They said they needed another whole year to prepare for it.... He was distressed about not being able to see or speak to his wife," one of the sources close to Ghosn said.
A request to see or speak to his wife over Christmas was also denied, the sources added, part of strict conditions set on his bail.
The sources said Ghosn had grown distressed that authorities were pressuring his family to draw a confession from him after his daughter and son were questioned by Japanese prosecutors in the United States in early December.
In just his second public comment since landing in Beirut, Ghosn said in a statement his family played no role whatsoever in his exit from Japan.
"I alone arranged for my departure," he said.
Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges for alleged financial crimes including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. He denies the charges.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, potentially shedding some light on how he managed to escape despite having passports held by Japanese lawyers.
No one was immediately available for comment at the office of Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, at the French embassy in Tokyo, or at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.
Nissan ousted him as chairman, saying internal investigations revealed misconduct including understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
51 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Interpol itself actually has no arrest powers. They are a private organization with the same arrest powers as your local community association of Sunday park cleaners.
Interpol serves as a clearing house for international arrests. For example if the Tokyo police were to issue an arrest warrant, Interpol confirms its authenticity and then forwards it to whatever membered police organization in the recipient country. Who then follow up on the warrant.
If some Interpol person tries to arrest you, you can totally ignore them, they are not police.
Disillusioned
Keeping him under the strict bail conditions until April 2021 and pestering his family to make him confess to charges he denies shows two things. Firstly, it shows how corrupt and unfair the Japanese legal system is. Secondly, it shows how hopeless the prosecuting lawyers are. They need nearly two years to prepare a case against him? What a load of complete hogwash! They don't have enough evidence to convict him, so they are attempting to force a confession out of him by separating him from his family and denying him any civil liberties. How low can you go Japan? Now, they expect Interpol to pull them out of their own crap. Interpol can do nothing and Lebanon will not extradite their citizens. Suck it up Japan! Your corrupted and draconian legal system has caused this and put the daft legal system on the world stage. You only have yourselves to blame!
Burning Bush
This means he stepped on Turkish soil, but he apparently bypassed Turkish Immigration.
He broke Turkish law.
Does Turkey have an extradition treaty with Lebanon?
ksteer
@Disillusioned
What you and many people here fail to realize is that Japan is not a common law country. Its a civil law country so therefore the role of lawyers is more along the lines of advisors. They dont prepare cases here, that is the job of the judges. The role of the judge is exponentionally more important in Japan, therefore the time is not really for preparing a case, but rather enough time for the judges to get ready to hear the case.
Due to this, what alot of people here keep spewing which is absolute hogwash, is that Ghosns lawyers dont get to see evidence before hand. Thats because they dont need to in a civil law system.
Ghosn is literally screwed here. He cant leave Lebanon or other friendly states. A red notice by interpol will compel most signatories to arrest him when he lands there. Then extradited to Japan where is 100% a criminal now, of he wasnt before. I also wouldnt put it past Japan to request a red notice for his wife, if they have enough evidence to think ahe could be involved in aidimg and abetting a fugitive she can now be arrested and extradited to Japan. Putting pressure of Ghosn to give himself up. He literally handed japan a new deck of cards!
Leo
Wow! Things are really heating up. Japan is mad.
Chip Star
Ghosn did what any rational adult with the means would do in his situation. No way was he going to get a fair trial.
Nadège
INTERPOLE : COURTESY YOU MUST NOT REFUSE
°
Interpole ask to friends. You are an interpol friends or not. If you are not you tend to be put on a terrorist list.
Ghosn planned this for at least 3 to 6 month. The trial delay is not in cause. His attitude was. His family is banned for everything like his friends. This is an interpol ban and this is the red terrorist ban one.
France is still holiday sleeping. But, this is bad. We are not sure this is the real Carlos Ghosn since he was using a twin man probably going with his second passport for alibi (i expect bad sheet going back to light since his alibis all failed now).
Note : he stole the french passeport from a locked suitcase belonging to his attorney. He travelled with fake stolen paper according to international law even in Lebanon. It is important on long term diplomacy.
°
NadAge
sensei258
So, Lebanon may opt to seize his passport and set bail. We know how effective that is. ''Now go away or I shall taunt you a second time'
Akie
Smart Ghosn will be missing again.
Akie
Chip Star, you call it rational ? No joking ? Just freedom of expression ? even stupid expression ?
GreenPeas
All sound and fury for the public's consumption. He won't be going anywhere and the Japanese govt knows that.
coskuri
Pestering poor kid Anthony about Shogun Investments and mysterious millons that got there. The Ghosnophiles will worship no matter what.
Interpol is just the police.
Ah_so
Given that France has said that it would not extradite him (and anyway has no extradition treaty with Japan), he can happily travel between those two countries. Many people lead rich and fulfilling lives without ever leaving those countries.
zones2surf
@Burning Bush,
Not necessarily true.
You have heard of transiting, yes?
For example, you can fly into Narita and if you are transferring to a flight to another country, you do NOT go through immigration.
So, just because Ghosn traveled via Turkey does NOT mean he had to go through Turkish immigration.
Ah_so
I don't get your logic, Burning Bush. He arrived in Turkey on a French passport and presumably changed planes and departed in the same French passport. Nothing against the law about that as far as I'm aware.
If he did not change planes using the approved channels that worked be a breach of the law, but I doubt Turkey is going to kick up a diplomatic row with a neighbour over the issue.
coskuri
He is wanted by French prosecutors too. He did not even like living France when he was free and had all the money and power, so I doubt he'd find his life fullfilling in "La Santé".
Abigail
My best guess the responses to any questioning would go something like this:
Four pilots response: I just flew the plane, that is my job. Sure, sure I looked and greeted the passengers but you see one guy you seen them all. I fly planes.
Airport ground staff: Hey, I guided the plane at loading tarmac, that's my job, don't care about who is getting on board.
Cargo Worker: Hey man, I just load the bags, Just doing my job, don't know about who is on plane, not my job.
Burning Bush
He stepped off the plane, onto the ground and into another plane.
You can transit through secure areas within an airport, provided that the airline provides a manifest of the people who are transiting and you are on that manifest along with your passport number.
If you try to exit the secure area of the airport and step onto the ground you must show a passport, because the ground is not part of the official airport transit zone.
Not only did his airline fail to list his name on the manifest, they allowed him to exit the plane without submitting him to Turkish Immigration control.
They broke Turkish law.
zones2surf
Which Turkish law? Are you familiar with Turkish law?
coskuri
Not us, French people. We enter and leave Turkey without a passport, any ID with a photo will do. It's even a huge issue that Turkey has let all those jihadi teens pass and go to Syria.
Turkey has arrested the team that worked on the trip not about their domestic laws. It's because they are suspects of organizing criminal a escape that is breaking Japanese laws. It's an Interpol request by Japan.
Burning Bush
Your right, I'm haven't read the entire Turkish civil code.
I assume Turkey requires all foreign nationals to present a passport upon entering the country.
Ah_so
The article didn't actually say that he didn't do this. He might have illegally changed planes, but the article provides no comment on this, so you must be using another source.
mrbaberunee
Can't. wait to see the movie!
Reckless
I tend to side with Carlos considering there is no convincing evidence of guilt disclosed yet AND his Japanese executive agent, SAIKAWA, was NOT arrested.
Meiyouwenti
Carlos Ghosn is not your hero. Before his flight, he was a criminal suspect. Now he’s a common criminal who broke the law by skipping bail. Absence of extradition treaties Is not a problem. There’s none between Japan and Brazil, but the Brazilian authorities extradite Brazilian criminal suspects at the request of the Japanese government.
GreenPeas
mrbaberunee
Roughly a week before Ghosn made it to Beirut, he was cheerfully discussing a possible movie version of his life with a mega-Hollywood producer in his Tokyo home.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/nissan-ceo-carlos-ghosns-great-escape-writes-a-hollywood-ending-to-japanese-imprisonment?ref=author
expat
What Interpol issues are not actually arrest warrants, they are diplomatic requests for assistance in apprehending or detaining individuals - they have no legally binding force.
zones2surf
@Kentarogaijin,
I think you need to familiarise yourself with Interpol and its Red Notices.
From the INTERPOL web site regarding Red Notices:
So, the only way Ghosn is going back is if Lebanon decides to arrest him and arrange with Japan to send him back.
And since there is no extradition treaty, it won't happen. Well, not unless Japan tries to bribe Lebanon. With, say, a few billion US$.
Anno Zijlstra
https://annozijlstra.wordpress.com/2020/01/03/case-ghosn-japanese-lost-face-with-her-unfair-justice-system/
Japanese lost face with her unfair justice system, pressed suspects until they confess, hold on for years, prohibit contact with their loved ones, all out of pure jealousy. We know Japan from the time they had occupied the Netherlands Indie now Indonesia, I can actually laugh about the Renault CEO's escape. Forget about coming back to Japan.
TumbleDry
The Japanese government is going to make a lot of noise about it but they do exactly the same...
Seth M
what did I say? what did I say? he even dragged Turkey into this mess.
This moron just made Japanese prosecutors job hundred times easier. LOL
ofc he can hide in Lebanon if the latter government choose to openly shield a criminal.
Seth M
One of the operatives was a former Marine employed by a U.S. security firm while the second worked for a Lebanese firm, Kyodo said.
make sure these two are held accountable as well
sunfunbun
So, this makes little sense to me. What is the use of a defense or prosecuting lawyer and how does a person get a fair trial, if they don't make a case and the judge sides with guilty judgment 99% of the time? With a 99% conviction rate, this idea of judges being the reason it takes time to make a case exacerbates the idea there is no fair trial, in Japan. It follows that it is not just reasonable, but logical that Ghosn fled the egregious Japanese justice system.
William77
I am sure that the right wingers in this forum are flaming in anger.
It burns to be world wide ashamed and put such an archaic system in scrutiny.
Now we will see if Japan will prefer to follow the west style democracy or the Chinese North Korean style in justice and freedom.
Only time will tell.
CrazyJoe
I am enjoying every bit of this story.
quercetum
I agree with the top paragraph. I disagree with the second paragraph.
The assumption is that a treaty is absolutely required and that arrest and extradition can only take place under a treaty. Not true.
The scenario would be no extradition treaty but extradition on a case by case basis. This case is big enough to stand on its own with or without a treaty.
Country A and Country B do not have a bilateral trade agreement but that doesn’t mean goods are not traded between the two countries.
That said IMO Lebanon will not arrest their own son and hand him over to Japan to be put into the vipers pit but they can regardless of whether there is an extradition agreement or not.
quercetum
Japan was afraid of the negative publicity of the trial. Ghosn just took that blew it up exponentially. There will be more publicity of the legal system of Japan than ever.
Japan is duplicitous by nature. Democratic Tatemae but authoritarian Honne. If you’re generous, Japan is going through a identity crisis but the feudalistic, hierarchical, Confucian authoritative nature has always been and will be inherent in government and society.
kyushubill
If Lebanon wants to they could trade all Lebanese being held in immigration detention for Carlos. But I think that won't happen. Japan needs to move on, Lebanon has said they will not hand him over. The Turks are making a show to appease the Japanese, they could really care less. It's a done deal.
canigetawhatwhat
He's not coming back to Japan. Good for him!
London_Bhoy
Here's the Guardian UK article from 5 hours ago
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jan/02/japan-issues-interpol-wanted-notice-for-carlos-ghosn
London_Bhoy
Plus 5 hours..edit button please JP lol!
coskuri
OK, he won't be extradited. But the different countries, Japan included, can demand that the assets bought with Nissan-Renault's money get seized. Lebanese authorities have already started cooperating last year by transmitting to Japan the archives of late lawyer Fadi Gebran. If Ghosn loses most of his wealth and properties, and gets stuck in a country half the size of Tokyo, his victory will have a bitter after-taste.
Triring
Nope since France is associated with INTERPOL, Ghosn will be arrested and held for trial in France under French laws based on the allegations brought up by the Japanese prosecutors.
mariasjapan
I am enjoying every bit of this story... Saikawa must have ants in his pants right now!!!
quercetum
Washington Post’s new angle.
A group of lawyers on Thursday lodged a complaint with Lebanon’s judiciary charging that visits he made to Israel in his position as chairman of Renault and later Nissan constitute a crime under laws forbidding citizens from interacting with Lebanon’s arch-foe, which has been in a state of war with Lebanon for the past 60 years.
That could put him in a tougher position than any charges of embezzlement or financial wrongdoing, which are the norm among elites in Lebanon’s deeply corrupt society. Collaborating with the enemy is regarded as a serious offense, potentially more serious than the charges the former Nissan executive was facing when he slipped out of Japan earlier this week and showed up in Beirut, expecting a warm welcome.
kyushubill
Triring; Nope since France is associated with INTERPOL, Ghosn will be arrested and held for trial in France under French laws based on the allegations brought up by the Japanese prosecutors.
Wrong, a Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and France refuses red notices from Interpol for countries with the death penalty. So, Japan would never get Ghosn from France either.
Interpol has no police power and are merely another toothless bunch of diplomats from the UN who advise and plead.
Sh1mon M4sada
Like many others here, including the authors of this story, you've consumed a red herring.
A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant. Interpol member countries don't have to cooperate (eg Lebanon), and like wise France might decide to not cooperate either.
A member country 'may' decide it will cooperate and provisionally arrest a wanted person. MAY, not MUST.
A Red Notice in this instance is the first step in containing Ghosn, ie he may be arrested if he enters a country that will cooperate.
Ghosn might be an untrustworthy liar and a selfish crook, but he is not dumb. He knows he will be safe in Lebanon.
Seth M
mariasjapanToday 11:33 am JST
why would he? he's comfortably sitting on Gosn's chair now :)
Seth M
quercetumToday 11:40 am JST
well he's a Brazilian, he doesn't give a rat bum about Lebanon people's misfortune
Triring
You are mistaken he will be indicted by the French Authorities under Fench law and will be detained in a French prison. The French prosecutors will take over all the findings from the Japanese prosecutors.
You can't actually flee from a crime you committed simply by flying to another country.
The Red notice by INTERPOL is to notify all nations of the severe allegations he faces. The reason why there is one is because most nations do not want an extradition treaty with other nations since it goes against most countries' constitution but to prosecute criminal justices is just as important so this kind of system was made .
Hervé L'Eisa
Just a reminder about Interpol Red notices: a certain high-profile movie producer who fled near-certain incarceration for pedophile crimes in 1977 has been under an Interpol Red notice for very many years and still lives freely in France and his native Poland though the United States has been trying to get him since 1978.
So, don't expect a detention of Ghosn anytime soon or even ever.
Wobot
I think Turkey is just putting on a show to appease Japan to be honest