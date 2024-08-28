 Japan Today
crime

Likely suspect in Yasukuni Shrine graffiti case held in China: reports

2 Comments
SHANGHAI

A Chinese man believed to have been involved in a graffiti incident at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo earlier this year has been detained by Chinese authorities, local media reported Tuesday.

Tokyo police placed Dong Guangming on a wanted list in July, alleging he spray-painted "toilet" in English on a stone pillar of the Shinto facility on the night of May 31. He left the country for China the day after the incident.

The reports said that police from Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province detained an influencer who goes by Iron Head on suspicion he was involved in an alleged extortion case.

After the vandalism was discovered June 1, a video of a man who identified himself as Iron Head drawing the graffiti at the shrine was shared online.

Japanese investigative authorities believe two other Chinese men were involved in the incident, indicting Jiang Zhuojun, a resident of Japan, on charges of damaging property and disrespecting a place of worship, and obtaining an arrest warrant for Xu Laiyu who left for China with Dong.

Tokyo police said they believe Xu shot the video and Jiang bought the spray paint used by Dong.

Yasukuni has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as it honors Japan's wartime leaders, who were convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal, along with the war dead.

2 Comments
Is he being arrested or just being called by Chinese authority to received his medal?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Dong will be celebrated as a hero in China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

