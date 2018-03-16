Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children place flowers at an altar in a community hall in Matsudo during a ceremony Saturday for Le Thi Nhat Linh, a nine-year-old Vietnamese girl who was murderd last March. Photo: KYODO
crime

Locals remember 9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered last March

1 Comment
CHIBA

Residents of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday offered flowers in remembrance of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl who was murdered allegedly by a neighbor nearly one year ago.

The municipal authority set up an altar with a photo of a smiling Le Thi Nhat Linh in a community hall near the victim's home.

"I am glad that (the local government) did what it could to commemorate my daughter. I would like to thank citizens and officials in the city," said Le Anh Hao, the 35-year-old father of the girl.

"I remember the case every time I go near the elementary school (which the victim attended). It is really a pity," said 78-year-old Chieko Watanabe after offering white flowers.

Holding a bouquet, 11-year-old Haruna Odakura visited the altar with her father and said "I feel sorry," while staring at Linh's photo. The altar will be in place through the end of this month.

Linh went missing on her way to school on the morning of March 24 last year and was found dead two days later near a drainage ditch in the Chiba city of Abiko.

In April, police arrested Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, who was heading the parents' association at the girl's elementary school, on suspicion of abandoning her body.

Shibuya was later indicted on other charges including murdering her. His trial under the lay judge system will begin on June 4 at the Chiba District Court.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

" Hang 'em High"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka