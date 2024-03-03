Man, 4 young children found dead in car in Nagano Prefecture

Police in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a man in his 40s and four children (one boy and three girls) as a murder-suicide after their bodies were found in a station wagon on Sunday.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 11:25 a.m. about an unconscious person in a station wagon parked on the premises of a vacant house, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman who made the report is a relative of the man, and she was looking for him when she found the vehicle.

When the police and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies inside the station wagon. The five deceased individuals are reportedly family members. The four children were all under the age of 10.

Moreover, the house where the vehicle was parked is said to belong to the family.

© Japan Today