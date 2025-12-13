Man accused of killing his mother ruled mentally unfit to stand trial

The Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict a 33-year-old man, who was arrested in August on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother, after he was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The suspect, Ken Mochida, was accused of stabbing his mother, Sumi, multiple times in the neck and other areas with a knife between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug 21, NTV reported. Sumi's husband returned home and found her covered in blood and unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Mochida, who was not home when his mother’s body was found, was arrested the next morning.

Mochida and two siblings lived with their parents but he was alone with his mother on the afternoon of the murder.

Prosecutors decided to have Mochida undergo a psychiatric evaluation from Sept 4 to Dec 8. As a result, it was determined that he could not be held criminally responsible.

