 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This photo taken in September 2024 shows Iwao Hakamata speaking as his 91-year-old sister Hideko holds the microphone Image: JIJI Press/AFP
crime

Man acquitted of 1966 murders gets more than ¥217 million compensation

9 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese man wrongly convicted of murder who was the world's longest-serving death row inmate has been awarded more than 217 million yen in compensation, an official said Tuesday.

The payout represents 12,500 yen for each day of the more than four decades that Iwao Hakamata spent in detention, most of it on death row when each day could have been his last.

It is a record for compensation of this kind, Japanese media said.

The former boxer, now 89, was exonerated last year of a 1966 quadruple murder after a tireless campaign by his sister and others.

The case sparked scrutiny of the justice system in Japan, where gaining a retrial is notoriously hard and death row inmates are often informed of their impending death just a few hours before they are hanged.

The Shizuoka District Court, in a decision dated Monday, said that "the claimant shall be granted 217,362,500 yen," a court spokesman told AFP.

The same court ruled in September that Hakamata was not guilty in a retrial and that police had tampered with evidence.

Hakamata had suffered "inhumane interrogations meant to force a statement (confession)" that he later withdrew, the court said at the time.

Hakamata's legal team said the money falls short of the pain he suffered between his 1966 arrest and his release in 2014, when he was granted a retrial.

"I think the fact that he will receive it... compensates him a little bit for all the hardship," lawyer Hideyo Ogawa told a press conference.

"But in light of the hardship and suffering of the past 47 or 48 years, and given his current situation, I think it shows that the state has made mistakes that cannot be atoned for with 200 million yen," he said.

Decades of detention -- with the threat of execution constantly looming -- took a major toll on Hakamata's mental health, his lawyers have said, describing him as "living in a world of fantasy".

Hakamata was convicted of robbing and killing his boss, the man's wife and their two teenage children.

He initially denied the charges but police said Hakamata eventually confessed. During his trial, Hakamada claimed innocence, saying that his confession was forced.

More than a year after the killings, investigators said they found blood-stained clothes -- a key piece of evidence that the court later said was planted by investigators.

Hakamata now lives with his sister with help from supporters.

Hakamata was the fifth death row inmate granted a retrial in Japan's postwar history. All four previous cases also resulted in exonerations.

Japan is the only major industrialised democracy other than the United States to retain capital punishment, a policy that has broad public support.

Japan's justice minister said in October that abolishing the death penalty would be "inappropriate" even after Hakamata's acquittal.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

For this country that’s a large amount of compensation, usually it’s a pittance.

No money can bring back what this poor man has lost. Police that indulge in this kind of crime and those who collude with them should serve at least 10 years inside. Too late for that to happen in this case but a deterrent is needed to protect the innocent and to bring the real criminals to justice.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Not enough. Not nearly enough. Fur a ruined life and lives of his family members. Not nearly enough.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Are the police and accomplishes who put this man in prison, in prison themselves?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

They need to add at least one zero to that sum.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Great compensation but won't bring his life back. probably it will be donated to help prisoners in similar positions. $1.4 million dollars is not that huge.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I agree with others that this is not enough, but no amount of money will make up for those lost years with his loved ones

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He is 89 years old and missed out on all the young age activities… no amount of money would bring him is young life… atleast he has some financial support through this payout to live the remainder of his life peacefully…

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I feel bad for him, despite his windfall. The public now knows that an elderly gentleman with known mental deficiencies has received a lot of money. The figure should not have become public knowledge.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"...more than four decades that Iwao Hakamata spent in detention, most of it on death row when each day could have been his last..."

This is the critical point.

47+ years of incarceration is defies imagination, but to be on Death Row for that time with all of the strict conditions and rules is a horror beyond any semblance of humanity.

From wiki -

*"... Those on death row are not classified as prisoners by the Japanese justice system and the facilities in which they are incarcerated are not referred to as prisons. Inmates lack many of the rights afforded to other Japanese prisoners. The nature of the regime they live under is largely up to the director of the detention center, but it is usually* significantly harsher than normal Japanese prisons. Inmates are held in solitary confinement and are forbidden to communicate with their fellows. They are permitted two periods of exercise a week, are not allowed televisions and may only possess three books. Prison visits, both by family members and legal representatives, are infrequent and closely supervised."

￥217 million is pittance.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo