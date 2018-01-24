Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man admits murder of woman, but denies abandoning body

TOKYO

A 53-year-old man has admitted to killing a 62-year-old woman in her home in April 2017, but denied abandoning her body.

In the opening session of his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday, Hiroshi Aoki, a former employee of a building contractor that does home renovation work, admitted that he killed Mieko Ueda, Fuji TV reported. But then he appeared to contradict himself by claiming that Ueda was not dead when he placed her in a storage space beneath the floorboards in the kitchen.

Ueda lived alone in a two-story house in Suginami Ward. She had not been seen since the beginning of January 2017. Her relatives reported her missing on Feb 27. Ueda’s sisters and their husbands visited her home on April 9, looking for her. The sisters had lived with Ueda in the home before they got married. They used a spare key to get in and found the body.

Ueda's face and limbs were bound by adhesive tape and the left side of her chest had a knife wound, police said.

When he was arrested, Aoki admitted to killing Ueda on Jan 11 over a dispute concerning a contract for renovation work.

However, Ueda had signaled her intention to cancel the contract. Aoki told police he went to Ueda’s home for the fourth time to discuss the contract, but he lost his temper when Ueda shouted abuse at him, and stabbed her.

The court heard that after Aoki stabbed Ueda, he stuffed her body in the storage space. He took her cell phone, the contract and house key and disposed of them and the clothes he was wearing.

Aoki quit his company on April 12. Police said that they found a memo in Ueda’s house in which she had written "Aoki Jan 11."

Poor woman. I hope she was dead, for to have been conscious under there while bound and gagged and in physical pain, is an unimaginable horror.

Damn that man to a living hell.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

