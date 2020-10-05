Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after 11-year-old girl found in his car

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abducting an 11-year-old girl, who was found in his car after he had been driving her around for awhile.

According to police, Yoshimitsu Kawamura, a part-time worker from Hino City, Tokyo, got to know the girl, who lives in Nagoya, through an online chat site, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kawamura drove to Nagoya on Oct 3, called the girl on his cell phone and picked her up at around 10 a.m.

Police said Kawamura drove around Nagoya with the girl until about 6 p.m. when he was involved in an accident with another car in Naka Ward. The driver of the other car called police who then questioned Kawamura about the girl with him. He told them he was a relative.

Police said Kawamura has been arrested on suspicion of abducting a minor. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he did not plan to kidnap the girl but just have some fun with her.

Yikes!

The driver of the other car called police who then questioned Kawamura about the girl with him. He told them he was a relative.

I am curious though what the girl had to say. Did she cry for help or act nonchalant about it? This whole situation is scary for me that an elementary school girl was fine to meet an adult male and arrange a time to be picked up. Parents have to be more on top of their kids especially at a yoing age. I know the 23 year old loser is the first to blame but this is just an all-around fail.

How long until those blaming the girl start posting?

At some point she will look back on this and realise she might well have got away lightly.

They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he did not plan to kidnap the girl but just have some fun with her.

That is REALLY disturbing! Lock him up FAST!

Gross. So many societies around the world are failing when this kind of thing happens.

