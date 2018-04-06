Man arrested after 3 found dead in house in Kagoshima Pref

Police are seen outside a house in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Police arrested a man Saturday after three people were found dead in a house in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

A woman in her 80s and her son, who live in the house in Hioki city, are missing, the police said. The missing man's 38-year-old son, Tomohiro Iwakura, was arrested on suspicion of strangling one of the three victims to death.

While the motive for the suspected murder is not immediately known, the suspect has admitted to the charge, the police said.

The three victims include the woman's 69-year-old daughter-in-law Takako Iwakura and the latter's sister Kuniko Sakaguchi, 72. The third victim is a neighbor, Hiroyuki Goto, 47.

The suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing Goto and has suggested to investigators that he also killed the other two people, according to the police.

The missing woman's oldest son, after learning that his brother had not shown up for work for several days, asked his wife Takako to go to the house and check on his brother and mother on Friday. He called the police after he was unable to contact Takako and also asked Goto to go and see what was happening.

It is not known why Iwakura's sister was at the house.

