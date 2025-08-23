Man arrested after allegedly releasing pepper spray, injuring 18 in Tokyo

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly unleashing a substance believed to be pepper spray in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district, injuring 18 people, police said.
The injured, including a newborn, suffered irritation to their eyes and throats, according to authorities.
The suspect, a 46-year-old Tokyo resident, admitted to the allegations, saying that he discharged spray toward a man in his 40s after they bumped into each other on a bench, according to investigators and police.
A report came in around 1:30 p.m. that a substance resembling pepper spray was released on the seventh floor of the high-rise Shibuya Hikarie commercial complex, which houses shops, offices, restaurants and cultural facilities.
Police officers found the suspect on the first floor of the complex about 15 minutes after the emergency call.© KYODO
virusrex
Guy with aggression issues packs a pepper spray illegally and affects 16 people without reason, he should be made an example to dissuade others that may be in the same situation just looking for some excuse to do something similar.
Derek Grebe
He had 15 minutes to disappear into the throngs of people at Shibuya Scramble and he just lurked about on the ground floor waiting to be caught?
Real criminal mastermind here.
John
Bumped by another person lol. Japans childish antics never cease to amaze me.
3RENSHO
"...after they bumped into each other on a bench..."
How typical of the middle-aged male: he does not want to share a bench in a public space!
Meiyouwenti
It’s extremely hot these days and all tempers are short. Take good precautions against heat before it drives you into the same antics.
stormcrow
He sounds like a good candidate for permanent residency in a mental institution of the criminally insane.
OssanAmerica
No it's just this idiot. Not "Japan".
In the US and he could have whipped out his AR-15 and left 16 people dead.
John
OssanAmerica…always with the worst case scenario lol. Typical of someone who is in fear everyday of their life.