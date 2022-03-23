Man arrested after confining ex-girlfriend with handcuffs, sexually assaulting her

Police in Nishi-Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend whom he confined with handcuffs in his apartment for three days.

According to police, Yu Kikuchi, a company employee, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the charge. Police said Kikuchi confined the woman, who is in her 20s, in his apartment from March 16 to March 18. He used handcuffs and duct tape to restrict her movements and sexually assaulted her.

The two met last year through an online dating service but the woman broke off their relationship in February. Police said the woman had been visiting Kikuchi to discuss the break-up. Kikuchi was quoted by police as saying they had an argument over the issue and when she tried to leave, he restrained her.

The woman was eventually able to seek help by contacting a friend on her smartphone.





© Japan Today