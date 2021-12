Police in Tokyo on Saturday arrested a 56-year-old man for trespassing after he entered the grounds of the imperial palace by climbing over a gate.

According to police, the man was detained at around 5 a.m. after he climbed over the Hirakawa-mon Gate.

Police said the man told them he just wanted to meet 20-year-old Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

